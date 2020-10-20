The Syracuse University Chapter of Uplifting Athletes is conducting a Touchdown Pledge Drive for the Orange football game against the top-ranked Clemson Tigers at noon Saturday at Clemson Memorial Stadium.
Uplifting Athletes is a nonprofit organization led by college football players with the mission of inspiring the Rare Disease Community through sports.
Orange fans are encouraged to pledge per SU touchdown scored during the game or make a flat donation by visiting pledgeit.org/cusetd20. Proceeds will go toward Uplifting Athletes and its commitment to create uplifting leaders, engage in uplifting experiences, fund rare disease research, and expand rare disease awareness.
The SU chapter is led by junior long-snapper Aaron Bolinsky and redshirt freshman defensive lineman Cooper Dawson, the latter has opted out of the 2020 season due to COVID-19 concerns.
The Orange joined with the organization in 2013 in honor of Rob Long, a former SU punter and team captain who made a full recovery from a rare malignant brain tumor and new serves as executive director of Uplifting Athletes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.