College football
SYRACUSE — Syracuse University freshman defensive back Garrett Williams and senior punter Nolan Cooney both picked up All-American honors during the week.
Williams was named to The Athletic’s All-American freshman team, while Cooney took an honorable mention slot on the Pro Football Focus squad.
Williams was the Atlantic Coast Conference’s leader in passes defended with 12 and led all freshmen in the country with 10 pass breakups.
Cooney was third in the ACC in net punting (44.8 yards). He booted 74 punts — 25 were 50-plus yards, 24 were downed inside the 20-yard line and just three were touchbacks.
