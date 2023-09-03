SYRACUSE — Umari Hatcher was surprised how much Colgate’s secondary pressed Syracuse football’s receiving corps.
Usually, when a defense is outmatched it falls back on more zone-based coverages to help minimize an offense’s biggest threats down the field.
Colgate didn’t, and Hatcher took advantage.
“They were playing a lot of man, and I don’t tolerate man,” Hatcher said post-game. “I don’t like when somebody pressing me like that, so I have to let ‘em know.”
The redshirt sophomore led the Orange in receiving yards Saturday, posting 105 yards on four catches. He had a team-high 48-yard catch from second-string quarterback Carlos Del Rio-Wilson to convert a third down in the third quarter.
Syracuse’s younger and newer stars shone bright in the program’s season opener, helping set a new single-game high in points in the Dino Babers era. SU beat Colgate 65-0.
Eight separate players scored touchdowns for the Orange on Saturday. For Kendall Long, Darrell Gill Jr., and cornerback Jeremiah Wilson, who had a pick-six in the first quarter, those touchdowns were the first of their careers.
“When you play the young guys and you have some success, it’s always fun,” Dino Babers said. “And now they need to get back into the weight room and back on the football field and take that early success and grow it into something else. Something really meaningful. A career that people can talk about.”
Even early in the game, when Syracuse’s starters were still on the field, it was the relatively younger faces among them who stood out.
Sophomore LeQuint Allen kicked off the scoring efforts on SU’s second drive. He finished the game with 107 yards on 16 carries.
It’s the third-straight season the Orange’s starting running back has finished the season opener over the century mark. Sean Tucker rushed for 181 yards against Ohio in 2021 and 100 against Louisville last season.
Behind Allen, four other running backs saw time, including true freshman Ike Daniels, who had a second-best 11 carries for 63 yards, and junior-college transfer JJ Branham.
Donovan Brown finished the night with five catches on six targets and had 65 yards. He made his depth chart debut this week as the team’s No. 1 slot receiver with Trebor Pena out with an injury despite not having recorded a catch prior to Saturday.
Oronde Gadsden II, Syracuse’s top receiver from 2022, didn’t even crack the Top 3 in receiving yards in Saturday’s opener.
Those three spots belonged to Hatcher, Isaiah Jones (three catches, 71 yards) and Brown, respectively.
“It takes everybody,” quarterback Garrett Shrader said of the involvement of an array of wide receivers. “It’s just another year of having the same system is the biggest thing. ... Everybody’s together for one more year, and that’s why so many guys are scoring, touching the ball and producing.”
Shrader’s three backups all made appearances in the game, too. Del Rio-Wilson led several drives in the second half, and Braden Davis and Luke MacPhail each led a single drive.
Del Rio-Wilson finished the game with 149 yards and three touchdowns on 10 completions. Shrader said he joked on the sideline about how easy it is for his younger peer to rack up yardage on so little throws, while he threw over 20 passes.
It’d be remiss to not mention the defensive side of the ball, where younger guys also had chances to step up in various capacities.
Wilson had his pick-six, one of the most thrilling moments of the game. Backup corner Greg Delaine grabbed another interception later.
Jaeden Gould, the New Jersey native who transferred from Nebraska in January, landed on the field in Syracuse’s second defensive stand after starting safety Alijah Clark left the game briefly with an injury.
Sophomore Kevin Jobity Jr. led the defensive line in tackles with six, which was also the second-most on the team overall.
Besides just getting a chance to make the postgame highlight reel, Saturday’s game gave the group of young players an early chance for game reps that will come in handy if it faces injury issues like it did last fall.
A handful of players were already missing. Pena, also the team’s primary return man, was out with an undisclosed injury. Offensive linemen Joe More, who was the No. 1 right guard on the depth chart, and Kalan Ellis, were also on the sideline in street clothes.
Ellis has been in-and-out of a walking boot all fall. Babers said Saturday that More sprained his ankle this week and that the team held him out to prevent worsening it.
