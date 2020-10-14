Syracuse University junior safety Andre Cisco announced Tuesday night that he is declaring for the 2021 NFL Draft.
The preseason All-American intercepted 13 passes in 24 games for the Orange. He had one interception in two games this season before being injured prior to a game against Georgia Tech on Sept. 26.
According to The Daily Orange, Cisco tore an ACL when he collided with teammate Ed Hendrix during pregame warmups. Syracuse coach Dino Babers has refused to divulge the nature of the injury but told reporters on Monday that Cisco would miss the rest of the season.
Syracuse.com reported that Cisco underwent surgery Tuesday for the lower-body injury he sustained last month.
Cisco didn’t discuss the injury during his 91-second video announcement on Twitter.
“This is something I’ve been dreaming of since I was 8 years old, and I’m beyond grateful for the opportunity even under the unfortunate circumstances,” Cisco said in his announcement video.
“I’ve given this school everything I got, and this community gave it back tenfold. I can’t wait to make ya’ll proud.”
Cisco was projected to get picked among the first two rounds prior to the injury.
Cisco led the nation with seven interceptions as a freshman in 2018 and followed up with five in nine games last season. He missed three games in 2019 due to a lower-body injury.
