College football
Syracuse University football junior safety Andre Cisco was named to the watch list for the 17th annual Lott Impact Trophy on Thursday.
The award is named after Pro Football Hall of Fame defensive back Ronnie Lott and presented annually to the top impact defensive player in college football, which equally values personal character attributes and athletic performance.
Cisco is one of 42 defensive players in the nation named to the initial watch list — a figure chosen to represent Lott’s jersey number as player. The winner is set to be announced Dec. 17 in Newport Beach, Calif.
Cisco — the 6-foot, 206-pound Valley Stream native and former high school star at IMG Academy in Florida — is the active FBS career leader with 12 interceptions in 25 career games and ranks second among all FBS players with an average of 1.27 passes defended per game.
Cisco was the first true freshman in Orange history to garner All-American honors in 2018 and was named to the All-Atlantic Coast Conference second team despite missing three games due to injury last year. He has garnered first-round status in early 2021 NFL mock drafts, including by ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr.
