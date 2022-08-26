SYRACUSE — Syracuse University football coach Dino Babers enters a critical campaign for his personal future with 17 returning starters — the most among all Atlantic Coast Conference teams — and new coaches on offense and special teams.
The seventh-year head coach on the hot seat is banking on the changes in accompanying leadership, combined with experienced veterans at nearly every key position, to push the Orange to its first bowl berth since 2018.
Here is a look at SU by position and what to expect when the season kicks off against Louisville at 8 p.m. next Saturday night in the JMA Wireless Dome.
QUARTERBACKS
Garrett Shrader returns as starter after adding a dynamic complement to Sean Tucker in the run game, totaling 781 yards and 14 touchdowns on 173 carries after taking over four games into last season. He will aim to improve through the air under new coordinator Robert Anae after SU finished in the bottom 10 of FBS pass offenses last year.
Florida transfer Carlos Del Rio-Wilson appears to have the inside track on Michigan transfer Dan Villari and incumbent reserve JaCobian Morgan for backup duties.
RUNNING BACK
Sean Tucker is back with heightened expectations after rushing for a team-record 1,496 yards during an All-American second season with the Orange. He is on the watch list for every major award at his position along with top overall player honors and is being supported by an SU-produced Heisman push.
He will carry the three-down load with New Mexico State transfer Juwaun Price the favorite to back him up. The backfield will be boosted by blocking fullback Chris Elmore, back for a sixth season at SU.
RECEIVERS/TIGHT ENDS
Redshirt sophomore Courtney Jackson led SU in catches (48 receptions-480 yards) last year. Oronde Gadsden II caught just two passes in eight appearances as a true freshman, but the 6-foot-5 wideout has been a consistent target in camp and was recently described by Babers as a strong fit for the new offense.
Sophomore Damien Alford (6-foot-6) and Florida Atlantic transfer D’Marcus Adams present other intriguing breakout options from the unproven unit. Maximilian Mang and Elmore are likely to share time at tight end, a position mostly designated for blocking recently at SU.
OFFENSIVE LINE
Matthew Bergeron will anchor at left tackle, but Babers has expressed his desire for a versatile top seven rotation with the ability to move around the rest of the offensive front.
The most likely starters are guards Chris Bleich and Kalan Ellis, right tackle Dakota Davis, and center Carlos Vettorello. Other potential contributors are Wes Hoeh, Josh Ilaoa and Enrique Cruz Jr.
DEFENSIVE LINE
With the top four contributors at this position lost to graduation, returning reserves Caleb Okechukwu and Terry Lockett stood out in camp as the most likely to take command of the defensive line. Expect Steve Linton, Chase Simmons, and Jatius Geer to rotate as pass-rushers early.
LINEBACKERS
Returning captain and All-ACC first team selection Mikel Jones will lead one of the strongest position groups on the team. He is joined by fellow 2021 starters Marlowe Wax and Stefon Thompson, while Derek McDonald heads a slew of up-and-coming freshmen behind them.
SECONDARY
All-ACC honorable mention Garrett Williams and freshman All-American Darian ‘Duce,’ Chestnut combine to form one of the top returning cornerback duos. Williams has led the ACC in pass breakups the last two seasons.
Ja’Had Carter, Justin Barron, and Rutgers transfer Alijah Clark appear likely to fill out the rest of the starting secondary at the rover and safety spots. Jason Simmons, Louisville transfer Bralyn Oliver, Rob Hanna and Aman Greenwood will vye for significant snaps in the back of Tony White’s 3-3-5 defense.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Kicker Andre Szmyt returns under the guidance of new special teams coordinator Bob Ligashesky. Szymt, the all-time points leader at SU, is on the Lou Groza Award watch list. Maximilian Von Marbur, a freshman from Australia, is likely to emerge from the training camp battle as starting punter.
OUTLOOK/PREDICTION
Syracuse enters with at least six potential future pro prospects and the most returning starters in the ACC for its best roster in the four years since its last bowl game. The Orange produced a strong offseason, both in terms of retaining key players and upgrading the coaching staff with Anae and Ligashesky among other esteemed new assistants.
Despite the positive developments, SU was picked to finish last in the ACC Preseason Media Poll and faces a daunting schedule with five of its last seven opponents ranked in the Preseason AP Top 25. Combined with four of their final six games on the road, it will be difficult to improve on the recent late-season track record that has largely removed SU from the postseason mix.
Syracuse has posted a 6-21 record in November/December regular-season games in six years under Babers, and half those wins came in the breakout 10-3 campaign of 2018. Bowl optimism is warranted among SU fans, but barring a surprise second-half surge, a valiant effort by the Orange again appears likely to finish short of achieving those aspirations.
PREDICTION: 5-7 overall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.