SYRACUSE — Syracuse University football coach Dino Babers enters a critical campaign for his personal future with 17 returning starters — the most among all Atlantic Coast Conference teams — and new coaches on offense and special teams.

The seventh-year head coach on the hot seat is banking on the changes in accompanying leadership, combined with experienced veterans at nearly every key position, to push the Orange to its first bowl berth since 2018.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.