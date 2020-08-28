Syracuse University football senior defensive end Kingsley Jonathan was selected to the Atlantic Coast Conference Search Advisory Committee, which was announced Thursday as part of the conference’s process to select its next commissioner.
The 20-member committee also includes SU athletic director John Wildhack among a group of varied male and female student-athletes and administrators from ACC institutions.
The search advisory committee will be tasked with providing guidance and collecting information and feedback from member schools as part of the commissioner search process.
“The Search Advisory Committee will play an important role in helping us define the qualities we are looking for in our next commissioner,” said Kent Syverud, SU chancellor and ACC Board Chair in the ACC press release.
“By bringing together a diverse group of people from across the ACC to inform our process, including our student-athletes, we will position ourselves to find highly qualified candidates, and ultimately select the right commissioner to lead the conference into the next era.”
Jonathan has started two of 33 career games for the Orange and is slated to play a key role in the 3-3-5 scheme being implemented by first-year defensive coordinator, Tony White, when the season kicks off Sept. 12 at North Carolina.
Jonathan has recorded 49 tackles, including 10½ for loss, to go with 7½ career sacks.
The information management and technology major garnered CoSIDA Academic All-District honors and a spot on the All-ACC Academic Team last season. He is a member of the Syracuse Student-Athlete Advisory Committee Board and is in the second of a two-year term as one of three ACC players with voting privileges under the Division I autonomy process.
Jonathan — a native of Baltimore — is also a candidate for the William V. Campbell Trophy and the Wuerffel Trophy, each of which are presented annually to the college football player who best combines community service, leadership, academic and on-field achievements.
Jonathan is one of five athletes on the ACC Search Advisory Committee and is joined by Rachel Jones (North Carolina women’s soccer), Leon Krapf (North Carolina State men’s soccer), Jack Sheehan (Notre Dame baseball) and Morgan Jones (Florida State women’s basketball).
YOCHUM, FORMER SU CAPTAIN, DIES AT 70
Former SU football offensive lineman Dan Yochum died Wednesday at age 70 in his hometown of Bethlehem, Pa. Dan’s brother, George, told the The Morning Call newspaper that Yochum died of a heart ailment.
The report stated that Yochum had previously been infected with COVID-19 and spent time in Cedarbrook Nursing Home in Pennsylvania but had recovered and returned home prior to his death.
Yochum garnered two letters for the Orange and was selected to co-captain the 1971 squad under coach Ben Schwartzwalder, helping pave the way for a rush-oriented offense during a 5-5-1 campaign.
He was later drafted in the second round of the 1972 NFL draft by the Philadelphia Eagles but opted instead to play for the Montreal Alouettes in the Canadian Football League. He played nine seasons and won two Grey Cups, later gaining induction into the Canadian Football Hall of Fame in 2004.
WILDHACK SPEAKS OUT
Syracuse University athletic director John Wildhack released a statement Thursday on the SU athletics website, cuse.com, in response to the shooting of Jacob Blake by police on Keonsha, Wis., which has led to a series of strikes and protests among pro and college athletes.
“We are saddened and angered by the senseless shooting of Jacob Blake at the hands of law enforcement,” Wildhack expressed. “It is another example of systemic racism against Black people. We all must speak up and condemn all forms of racism.”
He continued: “We are engaging our student-athletes, Orange athletics alumni, and athletics staff, in an ongoing effort to develop programmatic initiatives to address cultural competence, bias, equity and inclusion through required training and education, outlets for community outreach, and the support and recruitment of a diverse community of coaches, staff members, and interns. At Syracuse, we are building a culture that respects every individual, particularly Black and Brown people who have suffered through racism, oppression and suppression. We are committed to being part of the solution. Black lives matter.”
