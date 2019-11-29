SYRACUSE — The Syracuse University football graduating class is determined to turn its senior walk into a victory lap today after the final game of their respective careers in the Carrier Dome.
Syracuse (4-7 overall, 1-6 Atlantic Coast Conference) will host Wake Forest (8-3, 4-3) at 12:30 p.m. in the Dome for senior day, slated to be televised on Yes Network.
The Demon Deacons enter as a 3.5-point favorite over the Orange, which is out of bowl contention and is aiming to cap off a season that fell short of expectations by sending off an accomplished senior class with an upset victory over an ACC heavyweight.
SU will recognize 22 senior players, including eight multi-year starters, with a pregame ceremony at noon and the third annual “senior walk,” in which the class will take a lap around the field following the game to interact with fans.
“I play this game because I love it, it’s my passion and it’s something that I really care about,” said Evan Adams, a senior offensive guard who has started a team-high 44 career games and has logged more than 4,000 snaps for SU. “So I’ve just got to go out there and have fun like I do any other game. People talk about emotions and everything, but when I’m out there, I’m just thinking about having fun and playing for my brothers.”
SU will celebrate the career of several key players who contributed to last year’s 10-3 season, the first double-digit win total in 17 years that ended with a victory in the Camping World Bowl and the No. 15 national ranking in the USA Today Coaches Poll and the Associated Press Top 25.
Several departing players were contributors to the initial two years of coach Dino Babers tenure to help lay the groundwork for last year’s breakthrough, and much of the group has been credited for its leadership throughout this year’s disappointing encore.
“Life has ups and downs, you have to find the positives in what you’re doing,” said SU senior defensive end and four-year starter, Kendall Coleman. “This season didn’t go the way we wanted but that being said, I’m blessed and fortunate to even be in this position to play college football, to be able to say that I see the potential and talent in the young guys coming up behind me. ... That’s something I’ve definitely learned in my time here, it’s like an ocean, the boat is going to rock sometimes but you still got to get to your destination.”
Coleman and cornerback Chris Fredrick will each make their 42nd career start in their final game — Fredrick enters with the longest active streak of consecutive starts (42) among FBS cornerbacks — while other senior mainstays like DE Alton Robinson, safety Evan Foster, and sixth-year senior DB Antwan Cordy have served as pillars of the Babers rebuild.
Senior RB Moe Neal enters ranked No. 10 all-time in program history for rushing yards (2,462), classmate Sean Riley is the program’s all-time for kickoff return yards (2,433), and senior punter Sterling Hofrichter is a three-year captain and candidate for the Ray Guy Award.
“You’ve had guys that have been on the field since the day they got here,” Coleman said. “I feel like this class, based off of that, should be remembered in a way that states that it’s a journey. This class has had our ups, and we’ve had our downs, but we’re a very close-knit group that has been through it all together and we stayed together. I think that’s something that’s very important in terms of teamwork and how to move forward from here.”
Wake Forest snapped a two-game losing streak by beating Duke, 39-27, last Saturday to secure its highest win total since 2007. Sixth-year coach Dave Clawson has guided the Demons Deacons to the No. 2 offense in the ACC (464.5 yards per game) and fourth-best scoring unit in the conference at 33 points per game.
Regardless of the outcome, SU seniors will look to celebrate the journey and say farewell to the fans afterward by taking part in the senior walk tradition implemented by Babers in 2017.
Coleman said he was excited yet nervous due to his emotional nature and shared his memories of watching former SU star linebacker Zaire Franklin take part in the first year of the ritual, while Adams said that players are unanimously appreciative of the gesture.
“It’s a beautiful thing,” Adams said. “It gives the fans a chance to say goodbye to some of the people that they’ve been watching for the last four years, and it gives us a chance to see the love and the affection that some of the fans have for us. It’s a beautiful tradition that coach Babers brought and something that should be carried on throughout the years.”
