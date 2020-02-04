The Syracuse University football team is poised to hire Arizona State defensive coordinator Tony White to the same position on head coach Dino Babers’ staff, according to multiple reports and a press release from Arizona State.
SU has yet to announce the hire, which was first reported by Yahoo Sports Tuesday night and later confirmed when Arizona State announced the hiring of Marvin Lewis and Antonio Pierce as co-defensive coordinators. That release stated that the pair was named to coach Herm Edwards’ staff as replacements for White, “who assumed the same position at Syracuse University.”
White was promoted to ‘DC,’ of the Sun Devils this past December after two seasons as the team’s cornerbacks coach and defensive passing game coordinator.
He previously served nine seasons as a defensive assistant at San Diego State under head coach Rocky Long, learning the 3-3-5 defensive scheme and was twice named Scout.com Mountain West Recruiter of the Year.
SU had planned to shift the 3-3-5 philosophy for the upcoming season when it initially announced the hiring of another former Long pupil, Zach Arnett, for the ‘DC’ vacancy on Jan. 11. Arnett reversed course and accepted the same position at Mississippi State 10 days later.
White worked with Long at New Mexico in 2008 before the duo left to guide the Aztecs, and he previously served as a graduate assistant coach for UCLA in 2007. He was a three-year starter at linebacker and senior captain for the Bruins during his playing career from 1997-2000.
Babers fired former defensive coordinator Brian Ward on Nov. 3 after three-plus seasons in the position. Steve Stanard served as interim ‘DC’ for the remainder of the 2019 season and the Orange (5-7 overall) finished 115th in total defense (464.1 yards per game) and 89th in scoring defense (30.7 points per game).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.