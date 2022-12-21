SYRACUSE — The Syracuse University football team signed 20 players to national letters of intent on Wednesday to kick off the NCAA early signing period, but head coach Dino Babers must wait another 48 hours for a decision from their most coveted recruit.

Four-star quarterback LaNorris Sellers, who verbally committed to Syracuse this past March, will wait to announce his final decision until a signing ceremony at 11:30 a.m. Friday at South Florence High School in South Carolina.

