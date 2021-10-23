The Syracuse University football team turned its recent misery into jubilation with a much-needed victory Saturday afternoon.
Garrett Shrader threw a 45-yard touchdown pass to freshman Damien Alford with 24 seconds left to lift the Orange to a 41-36 Atlantic Coast Conference comeback victory over the Virginia Tech Hokies at Lane Stadium in Blacksburg, Va.
Syracuse (4-4 overall, 1-3 ACC) continued its dramatic ways and finished its fifth straight game decided by a touchdown or less for the longest such stretch in team history. The Orange snapped a three-game losing streak, all of which came by three points, ended a 10-game ACC skid overall and won its first conference road game since November 2019.
Syracuse is next scheduled to host Boston College at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at the Carrier Dome.
Shrader took a hard shot from a defender while delivering the go-ahead touchdown and remained on his back with his wind knocked out as the team initially started celebrating the score.
“I didn’t see the play, I just heard (the crowd) get kind of quiet and when you’re away, that typically means a pretty good thing,” Shrader said. “They told me that we scored, and I was just kind of lying there trying to get my breath back, and once I got it back, I was excited.”
Shrader accounted for five touchdowns and 410 yards of total offense, passing for 236 to go with 174 net rushing yards, while tossing two touchdowns and adding three additional scores on the ground.
He started the SU comeback by connecting with Courtney Jackson for a 12-yard score to cut Virginia Tech’s advantage to 36-34 following the extra point with two minutes and 28 seconds remaining.
The SU defense then forced a punt and the Orange took over at its own 30-yard line with 1:04 left to set up the thrilling finish.
Virginia Tech (3-4, 1-2) took a 36-27 edge on a 47-yard TD run by Malachi Thomas with 5:36 left before Shrader led the rally.
The SU quarterback scored on a three-yard rushing TD earlier in the fourth quarter to give SU a 27-26 advantage, setting up the score by gaining 21 yards on a 3rd-and-14 run the previous play. He opened the second half with a 21-yard rushing score that was finished with a stiff arm to put SU ahead, 20-19.
The Hokies entered halftime with a 19-13 edge following a bizarre sequence to end the second quarter.
Shrader appeared to be stopped at the one-yard line on a run with time winding down, but the play was called off because Virginia Tech had called a timeout prior to the snap. Babers then sent his field goal unit onto the field with five seconds left, and Andre Szmyt missed the short 18-yard attempt wide right in the closing seconds.
Syracuse was forced to use its final timeout of the first half with eight seconds left to avoid a penalty for 12 men on the field as they went to line up immediately after using their second timeout to set up the play.
Earlier in the peculiar period, Virginia Tech blocked a potential game-tying extra point attempt by Szmyt and returned it for a two-point score to extend its advantage to 16-13.
“After the Kumbaya meeting we came out in the second half and played a lot better, and I think that’s what we need to do to be the team that we want to be,” SU coach Dino Babers said afterward. “I think this is going to be one of those moments where it starts a change. I can’t promise you it will change in W’s and L’s, but I can promise you it will change in everything else.”
Sean Tucker finished with 112 rushing yards on 20 carries and became the first player in college football to surpass the 1,000-yard rushing mark this season during his 28-yard TD run in the first quarter. His season total of 1,060 leads all FBS players and keeps him on pace to break the SU single-season record of 1,372 established by Joe Morris in 1979.
Tucker is the first 1,000-yard rusher for SU since Jerome Smith in 2012. He also topped 100 yards for the sixth straight game to extend the longest streak in SU history. He entered in a tie with previous record holder Curtis Brinkley, who posted five straight 100-yard rushing performances in 2008.
Tucker and Shrader are the only FBS teammates with at least 10 rushing touchdowns each.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.