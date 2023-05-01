Syracuse’s Justin Lamson, left, with fellow quarterbacks Garrett Shrader and JaCobian Morgan in March 2022. Lamson and Morgan have entered the transfer portal. Dennis Nett/dnett syracuse.com

Quarterback Justin Lamson will leave the Syracuse University football team to enter the NCAA transfer portal, according to a report Sunday by Pete Thamel of ESPN.

Lamson joined defensive end Jatius Geer, and other reserve quarterback JaCobian Morgan as SU players set to transfer this spring. Sunday marked the deadline for players to enter the portal this cycle, but they can still return to their original team.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.