Quarterback Justin Lamson will leave the Syracuse University football team to enter the NCAA transfer portal, according to a report Sunday by Pete Thamel of ESPN.
Lamson joined defensive end Jatius Geer, and other reserve quarterback JaCobian Morgan as SU players set to transfer this spring. Sunday marked the deadline for players to enter the portal this cycle, but they can still return to their original team.
Lamson, the 6-foot-3, 209-pound redshirt sophomore from El Dorado Hills, Calif., started the SU spring game on April 21 and appeared to have the edge over Carlos Del Rio-Wilson in the battle for the backup QB spot behind incumbent starter, Garrett Shrader.
He produced a similarly strong performance last spring but suffered a torn ACL in a workout soon after the SU spring game and was out for all last season.
Orange coach Dino Babers declined to publicly declare a front-runner in the backup QB battle following the recent spring game.
Lamson is a former three-star and top-20 dual threat quarterback prospect, per 247 Sports. He was a redshirt for the 2021 season and has at least three years of eligibility remaining.
Syracuse will likely pursue a replacement in the portal.
Entrenched starter Garrett Shrader is expected to be fully cleared from an offseason arm procedure in time for training camp in early August after being held out of the spring session.
He is currently backed up by Del Rio-Wilson, the redshirt sophomore who played in seven games and made one start as the QB2 last year after transferring from Florida, and walk-on Luke MacPhail.
Geer represents another crucial loss for the Orange. He started 12 games last season and finished with 33 tackles, including 6.5 for loss and 3.5 sacks. He was expected to be a key component to the defensive front again this year.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.