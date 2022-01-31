College football
The Syracuse University football team will start its season at home Sept. 3 versus Atlantic Coast Conference rival Louisville after the conference schedules were revealed Monday night.
Syracuse will play five of its first games at the Carrier Dome against Purdue (Sept. 17), Virginia (Sept. 23) and North Carolina State (Oct. 1). The Orange will also have home matchups against Notre Dame (Oct. 29) and Florida State (Nov. 12).
Syracuse will play road games against Connecticut (Sept. 10), Clemson (Oct. 22), Pittsburgh (Nov. 5), Wake Forest (Nov. 12) and Boston College (Nov. 19).
The Orange finished last season with records of 5-7 overall and 2-6 in the ACC. Head coach Dino Babers enters his seventh season at Syracuse.
