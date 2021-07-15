Syracuse will face Tennessee in a college football game for the first time since 2001 when the Orange and Volunteers meet Aug. 30, 2025 in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Syracuse announced Thursday.
The game will be the fourth time the two teams have played with Tennessee taking all three previous matches. It will be the first time SU has played in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff game. Tennessee has played in it twice already.
The game, which is scheduled to be televised on ABC or ESPN, is the first of two ACC vs. SEC matchups on that weekend with Virginia Tech and South Carolina also slated to play.
SU also played Tennessee in 1966 and 1998.
