College football
SYRACUSE — The Syracuse University football team announced plans Monday to launch a microsite and Heisman Trophy campaign slogan for sophomore running back Sean Tucker.
The team is encouraging supporters to join them in using the hashtag: '-PL34SED' to promote Tucker's candidacy as the top player in the nation.
The team is encouraging supporters to join them in using the hashtag: ‘-PL34SED’ to promote Tucker’s candidacy as the top player in the nation.
Tucker rushed for a team-record 1,496 yards last year and has already been named to the watch lists for the Doak Walker Award as the top FBS running back, and the Maxwell Award for the top overall player.
The hashtag originated from Tucker’s well-documented Twitter routine of stating he was “pleased with his performance,” after each game in his record-setting season, and it also incorporates his No. 34 jersey.
The Orange is also launching the Cuse.com/PL34SED online hub that will feature highlights and information on Tucker throughout the season, along with links to purchase his merchandise.
