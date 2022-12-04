The Syracuse University football team will face Minnesota in the 12th annual Pinstripe Bowl.
The game is slated for 2 p.m. on Dec. 29 at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx and will be televised on ESPN. All bowl pairings were unveiled Sunday afternoon.
Syracuse will make its first postseason appearance since 2018 and its second total in seven seasons under head coach Dino Babers. SU opened the campaign 6-0 for the first time in 35 years.
The Orange (7-5 overall, 4-4 ACC) and Golden Gophers (8-4, 5-4 Big Ten) will clash in a bowl for the second time. Syracuse beat Minnesota, 21-17, in the 2013 Texas Bowl.
Syracuse will make its third trip to the Pinstripe Bowl after beating Kansas State, 36-34, in the inaugural outing in 2010 and claiming a 38-14 win over West Virginia in 2012.
Syracuse has won four straight bowl games dating back to the 2010 game in the Bronx and has posted a 16-9-1 all-time bowl record.
Babers led SU to a 34-18 victory over West Virginia in the 2018 Camping World Bowl in his only previous postseason berth with the Orange.
