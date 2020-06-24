The Syracuse University football team announced the addition of FCS opponent Wagner to its 2022 nonconference schedule with a press release Wednesday.
The Orange will host the Seahawks on Sept. 24 in the Carrier Dome to complete its 2022 nonconference slate. SU will also host Purdue on Sept. 17 and Notre Dame at a date to be determined, and will play a road game at Connecticut along with its regular Atlantic Coast Conference schedule in 2022.
Syracuse has won each of its two previous matchups against Wagner, which is located on Staten Island, recording a 54-0 shutout in 2013 and 62-7 victory in 2018.
The Orange is scheduled to open the upcoming season Sept. 4 at Boston College.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.