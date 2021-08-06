SYRACUSE — The Syracuse University football team will host a Fan Fest and open practice Aug. 27 at the Carrier Dome.
The event is free to the public and a mobile ticket will be required for entry. The ticket can be claimed by creating or logging into a MyCuse account at the SU Athletics website, Cuse.com.
Doors are scheduled to open at 5:30 p.m. for an opportunity to explore the new stadium upgrades on the first level and stadium bowl, most notably the new lighting and sound, new Dome roof, and the largest center-hung video board in college sports. The renovations were completed prior to the 2020 season but fans were barred from attending games due to state COVID-19 mandates.
The SU football team will then conduct an open practice from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Sixth-year coach Dino Babers will also address the crowd and commemorative Dome tins will be given away.
In accordance with state guidelines, fans will be required to show proof of vaccination or proof of a negative COVID-19 test. Masks will be required for all attendees, regardless of vaccination status, per SU policy.
Syracuse is scheduled to open the season at 7 p.m. Sept. 4 in a nonconference road game at Ohio.
