The Syracuse University football team announced a future home-and-home series against Penn State on Wednesday for the 2027 and ’28 seasons.
The Nittany Lions will host the first matchup in 2027 and the Orange will serve as home team the following year.
Penn State is the second-most frequently played opponent in SU history with 71 outings between the former regional rivals that first played in 1922.
The Nittany Lions hold a 43-23-5 advantage in the all-time series and won the most recent matchup in 2013 at MetLife Stadium.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.