The Atlantic Coast Conference released its schedule for the upcoming football season Thursday, completing the slate for Syracuse University as it aims to bounce back from a 1-10 campaign.
The Orange will open its sixth season under head coach Dino Babers on the road for the fourth straight year on Sept. 4 in a nonconference game at Ohio University for the first matchup between the two programs.
Syracuse will then host three straight nonconference games against Rutgers (Sept. 11), Albany (Sept. 18), and Liberty (Friday, Sept. 24), before kicking off the ACC campaign Oct. 2 at Florida State.
Other home games for SU include ACC matchups against Wake Forest (Oct. 9), Clemson (Friday, Oct. 15), Boston College (Oct. 30), and Pittsburgh (Nov. 27) to close the season.
Syracuse is scheduled to play additional ACC road games at Virginia Tech (Oct. 23), Louisville (Nov. 13), and North Carolina State (Nov. 20).
All game times, TV information, and spectator allowance are to be determined. Included in its schedule release, Syracuse Athletics stated that fans can expect season ticket information to be announced in the coming weeks.
The ACC returned to its traditional model of two divisions, Atlantic and Coastal, with each team playing eight conference games and four nonleague outings, pending state and local health authorization. Six of the eight league games are against divisional opponents.
The ACC also opted to construct its 2021 schedule as originally planned — disregarding late changes made to last year’s slate due to concerns about the coronavirus — leading to several repeat home and away dates for all ACC programs.
Syracuse is on tap to host its most outings since 2017, including a pair of Friday night home games against teams that finished last year in the Associated Press Top 25 rankings — No. 3 Clemson and No. 17 Liberty.
SU FOOTBALL 2021 SCHEDULE
Game times to be determined
Sept. 4: at Ohio
Sept. 11: vs Rutgers
Sept. 18: vs Albany
Sept. 24: vs Liberty
Oct. 2: at Florida State
Oct. 9: vs Wake Forest
Oct. 15: vs Clemson
Oct. 23: at Virginia Tech
Oct. 30: vs Boston College
Nov. 13: at Louisville
Nov. 20: at North Carolina State
Nov. 27: vs Pittsburgh
