Andre Cisco and Trill Williams first shared their dreams of NFL stardom on a recruiting visit, and Ifeatu Melifonwu quickly joined those conversations when the others joined him on the Syracuse University campus.
The trio of former SU football defensive backs all reconvened Friday at the Ensley Athletic Center for their NFL Pro Day, drawing most of the attention among the nine Orange prospects working out for the more than 40 personnel members on hand, including scouts and coaches from most NFL teams.
All three former standouts from the SU secondary have appeared in recent mock drafts and are hoping to hear their respective names called during the NFL Draft from April 29-May 1. Friday marked their only chance to impress NFL personnel on the field this offseason due to the absence of the traditional NFL Scouting Combine.
“We just set together as a pact and did everything together, and hopefully I get to see them do good at the next level,” Williams said.
Melifonwu continued to improve his stock after a strong showing at the Senior Bowl on Jan. 30 and has soared up recent mock drafts as a potential second-round pick, impressing with his cornerback coverage skills and physicality at 6-foot-3 and 212 pounds.
He flashed his speed and leaping ability on Friday — recording a consensus 40-yard dash in the low 4.4 seconds among the hand times from scouts in attendance — to go with a 41 ½-inch vertical jump and a broad jump of 11 feet and 2 inches, according to results provided by SU athletics.
Melifonwu spoke of his positive Senior Bowl experience via Zoom afterward, confirming that he spoke with every team in attendance at the event in Mobile, Ala. He mentioned the Buffalo Bills, Green Bay Packers, Dallas Cowboys, and Philadelphia Eagles as teams he has spoken to frequently since.
Melifonwu’s brother, Obi, is a safety for the San Francisco 49ers.
“The Senior Bowl was a good experience competing against dudes who are in the highest level of college football, and I actually got to go live against dudes,” Melifonwu said. “Some dudes are doing work but they’re just training right now, they’re not in real football, and I got the chance to be in real football so that has helped me, I was going against real good competition and getting NFL coaching as well.”
Cisco was able to participate only in the bench press — pushing 17 reps at 225 pounds — as the All-American safety recovers from the torn ACL that prematurely ended his junior campaign last fall after two games. He still finished the year as the FBS active career leader with 13 interceptions.
Cisco has completed the bulk of his rehab and said he expects to be ready for NFL Training Camp at the latest. The timing of his injury played a role in his decision to declare for the draft. He has also been a popular second- or third-round pick in recent projections.
“As long as I look like my old self, it’s not really an issue,” Cisco said. “I just had to miss this pro day and would have missed the combine, but as long as my medicals check out, my film speaks for itself. Yes, of course, it’s a risk, leaving early is a risk regardless, but I feel confident in my abilities and bet on myself.”
Williams completed 20 reps on the 225-pound bench press, posted a 36-inch vertical jump and also ran in the low 4.4s in the 40-yard dash.
He was aiming to prove his health after being forced to opt out and undergo ankle surgery during his junior year last fall, revealing Friday that he initially tried to play through a torn ligament. He also displayed versatility for onlookers after flashing on film as a potential NFL play-making safety, nickel cornerback, or special teams ace.
Williams scored touchdowns on a punt return, interception and fumble recovery over three seasons and finished his SU career with four interceptions and three forced fumbles in 28 games.
“I never looked at myself as I’m a cornerback or a safety, or a nickel, I look at myself as a weapon, so anywhere I go, I think they can play me (in different spots),” said Williams, who has been forecasted as a day-three draft selection between Rounds 4-7.
“I’ve always been versatile, and I have faith in my football skills to play any position, whether that brings me outside or in the slot, guarding bigger or smaller receivers,” he added. “I feel like I’m good all around.”
