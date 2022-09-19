SYRACUSE — Syracuse University quarterback Garrett Shrader, linebacker Mikel Jones, and defensive lineman Caleb Okechukwu were name the Atlantic Coast Conference Player of the Week at their respective positions on Monday.
Shrader threw three fourth-quarter touchdown passes in a 32-29 victory over Purdue on Saturday, including the game-winning score with seven seconds left. He finished 13 of 29 passing for 181 yards and led SU in rushing with 83 yards on 17 carries. Shrader was also named the Manning Award Star of the Week for his performance.
Jones led the Orange (3-0 overall, 1-0 ACC) with 11 tackles, including 1.5 for loss and a sack. Okechukwu delivered a pick-six on his first career interception in the fourth quarter, adding a pair of tackles against Purdue.
Syracuse will next host ACC foe Virginia (2-1, 0-0) at 7 p.m. Friday in the JMA Wireless Dome, to be televised on ESPN.
■ The Syracuse-Wagner matchup slated for Oct. 1 will kick off at 5 p.m., as announced by the ACC on Monday. The nonconference game will not be televised but can be streamed on the ACC Network Extra or ESPN-Plus.
