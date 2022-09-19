Syracuse trio named ACC Players of the Week

Syracuse quarterback Garrett Shrader avoids a tackle by Purdue defensive tackle Branson Deen in the third quarter Saturday at JMA Wireless Dome. Mark Konezny/USA TODAY Sports

SYRACUSE — Syracuse University quarterback Garrett Shrader, linebacker Mikel Jones, and defensive lineman Caleb Okechukwu were name the Atlantic Coast Conference Player of the Week at their respective positions on Monday.

Shrader threw three fourth-quarter touchdown passes in a 32-29 victory over Purdue on Saturday, including the game-winning score with seven seconds left. He finished 13 of 29 passing for 181 yards and led SU in rushing with 83 yards on 17 carries. Shrader was also named the Manning Award Star of the Week for his performance.

