SYRACUSE — Syracuse University football coach Dino Babers emphasized the need to re-establish his offensive star in pursuit of a rebound performance in a marquee spot.

Sean Tucker is expected to be featured heavily after a rare low-usage outing when 16th-ranked Syracuse (6-1 overall) hosts FBS Independent Notre Dame (4-3) at noon today in a packed JMA Wireless Dome.

