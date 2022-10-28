SYRACUSE — Syracuse University football coach Dino Babers emphasized the need to re-establish his offensive star in pursuit of a rebound performance in a marquee spot.
Sean Tucker is expected to be featured heavily after a rare low-usage outing when 16th-ranked Syracuse (6-1 overall) hosts FBS Independent Notre Dame (4-3) at noon today in a packed JMA Wireless Dome.
The nonconference game will be nationally televised on ABC and mark the Fighting Irish’s first trip to the Dome since 2003. The venue sold out early this week to assure the first back-to-back capacity home crowds in 35 years for the Orange, which is a 2 ½ point favorite on Caesars Sportsbook.
Tucker should get the chance to pace the desired bounce-back win after the record-setting running back handled just five carries in SU’s 27-21 loss to Clemson last Saturday, ending its longest unbeaten start since 1987.
“That’s something that should not happen,” Babers said. “I agree with everyone else that he should have more carries than that in the football game, and that has been addressed. ... We have addressed it as a staff, and I believe it is something that we won’t have to talk about in the future.”
Tucker finished the setback in Death Valley with five rushes for 54 yards, averaging a season-best 10.8 yards per carry. He added five catches for 18 yards and a touchdown.
His previous season low in rushing attempts was 14 the week prior in a 24-9 victory over North Carolina State. Tucker entered the Clemson game averaging 20.6 carries with at least 18 total touches in each game this year, and he had at least 10 carries in every previous career start.
Tucker posted his customary performance-grading tweet the day after the loss and included a notable line that he feels healthy. He then confirmed with media this week that he wanted to dispel any injury rumors after being looked at by trainers on the field in three games, most recently Oct. 1 before the bye.
The team is working on different schemes, Tucker said without elaborating. Babers stated in the immediate aftermath that the Clemson
defense dictated SU quarterback Garrett Shrader keep the ball on option plays instead of handing off to Tucker.
“I don’t know why, I guess they’re not going to tell us why, but man is he a good running back,” Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman said of Tucker’s curious workload during his weekly press appearance.
“He is a home run-type running back, but he also can be a threat in the pass game,” Freeman added. “He is a talented running back — tough — I’ve seen him just run through guys.”
Entering the Notre Dame game with 2,820 career rushing yards, Tucker is 50 shy of passing James Mungro for fifth on SU’s all-time list. His 584 career receiving yards is the fourth highest total for an SU back and he ran for a team-record 1,496 yards last season.
Tucker ranks 19th in the FBS this year in average rushing yards (99.7) and all-purpose yards (129.7), and he ranks 10th among all backs with 216 total receiving yards.
“We’ve got the guys that we feel give us the best opportunities to win the game and we need to make sure that those guys touch the ball in profitable situations,” Babers said.
“We’re trying to create space and give ourselves an opportunity,” he continued. “He’s one of our best players and he gives us the best chance to win, and we need to find ways to get him the football in space.”
The Fighting Irish have won four of their last five games in pursuit of bowl eligibility in the first season under Freeman. They are ranked 30th nationally in total defense and allow just 202 passing yards while recording 2.86 sacks per game behind standout pass rusher Isaiah Foskey.
Babers spoke to the ever-present prestige and recruiting prowess behind Notre Dame and the significance of scoring a win over the traditional power. The Orange has four straight losses in the series and last beat the Fighting Irish in 2008.
“They fly alone, they have no wing-man,” Babers said. “It’s just Notre Dame, and any opportunity you get to play a brand like that, it’s not only something you aspire to as an athlete, but you take a lot of pride in it if you can find a way to come up with a win.”
The Dome will be full for the 11th time in team history. Prior to the most recent sell-out against North Carolina State on Oct. 15, SU had last played in front of entirely packed crowds in 2019 and 1998.
