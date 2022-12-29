Garrett Shrader threw for a career-high 330 yards and ran for two touchdowns but was unable to overcome a pick-six in his attempt to lead a comeback bid for the Syracuse University football team.
Minnesota freshman Coleman Bryson scored on a 70-yard interception return in the third quarter to seize control and the Golden Gophers held on to beat the Orange, 28-20, in the Pinstripe Bowl before 31,131 Thursday at Yankee Stadium.
Minnesota (9-4 overall, 5-4 Big Ten) won its sixth straight bowl game to extend the second longest active FBS streak while SU (7-6, 4-4 ACC) had its four-game bowl streak snapped in its first berth since 2018.
The Orange more than doubled the Golden Gophers in offensive output but was limited to a pair of Andre Szmyt field goals in the second half before Shrader led a late scoring drive.
The SU quarterback scrambled for an eight-yard touchdown run on 4th-and-goal to cut the UM advantage to 28-20 with two minutes and 30 seconds left, but the Orange never regained possession.
Minnesota recovered the ensuing onside kick and SU safety Alijah Clark was penalized for unsportsmanlike conduct on a 3rd-down stop soon after to allow UM to kneel on the victory.
“We play an aggressive style on offense, and we play an aggressive style on defense, I think the thing that we need to improve on are our special teams and our penalties, and both of those showed up in this game, it showed up in the first game and it showed up in the last game,” SU head coach Dino Babers said afterward.
“I’m positive about a lot of things but then there are certain things that it’s hard to be really positive about, so we need to clean those things up.”
Bryson scored the critical TD on his first career interception to extend Minnesota’s edge to 21-10 with 7:22 left in the third quarter. He was awarded Pinstripe Bowl Most Valuable Player honors afterward.
Sixth-year quarterback Tanner Morgan later found Daniel Jackson for a 25-yard touchdown on a screen pass for their second TD connection to push UM’s lead to 28-13 with 35 seconds left in the quarter. That score was set up by an 82-yard kick return.
Shrader threw for nearly 200 yards in the second half and finished 32-for-51 passing overall but couldn’t carry SU out of the hole after falling behind early.
He also scored on a one-yard TD run with eight seconds left in the first half to cap a 47-second drive in five plays as SU trailed 14-7 at the intermission.
Minnesota had previously raced out to a 14-0 lead, thanks largely to All-American running back Mohamed Ibrahim. He got the scoring started with a 4-yard TD run in the second quarter, moving into sole possession of the UM single-season touchdown record with his 20th of the season.
The star back also established new Minnesota team records for single-season and career rushing yards in the first half, finishing with 1,665 for the campaign and 4,668 for his six-year career. Ibrahim tallied 16 carries for 71 yards to establish the tone early then sat out the second half until the final kneel-down.
“We played against each other in high school, and he got the best of me, but it was definitely nice to play against him again,” SU linebacker Marlowe Wax said of Ibrahim, a fellow Maryland native. “He’s a great back, one of the best backs in the nation.”
Syracuse outgained Minnesota, 477-215, in total offense and sustained drives for 33:54 against a squad that entered ranked second in the FBS for average time of possession.
True freshman running back LeQuint Allen shined in his first extended action with 15 carries for 94 yards to go with 11 catches for 60 yards, while Devaughn Cooper (114 receiving yards) and Oronde Gadsden II (78) hauled in seven catches apiece for SU.
“The way LeQuint played today, we saw him playing like that in August, we saw him playing like that when he was Gatorade Player of the Year in New Jersey, he’s always been that way,” Babers said.
The Orange finished with seven penalties and entered with 130 for the season, the second-most among all FBS teams.
Syracuse was without starting RB Sean Tucker, left tackle Matthew Bergeron, and linebacker Mikel Jones, all of whom opted out after declaring for the NFL draft.
