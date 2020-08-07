Syracuse University football players sat out their first official practice of preseason training camp Friday due to concerns regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.
Stephen Bailey of Syracuse.com first reported the player boycott about an hour before the Orange was set to take the field for its first full training session, slated for 4:15 p.m. Friday, in preparation for its scheduled Sept. 12 season opener at North Carolina.
SU officials later confirmed that players did not participate in the scheduled practice.
Syracuse players and coaches have been on campus since June for voluntary workouts and opened camp with meetings and virtual press conferences the day prior.
According to the Syracuse-Post Standard citing an undisclosed source, players opted to sit out the scheduled Friday practice and conduct team meetings, some of which included head coach Dino Babers and Athletic Director John Wildhack.
The team is comfortable with SU’s rules to prevent the spread of the virus, according to the initial report, but is worried that other teams in the Atlantic Coast Conference and nonconference foe Liberty will not be as careful.
Wildhack released a statement late Friday afternoon to reiterate that SU is committed to supporting the health and safety of players and that the university would increase its planned in-season testing protocol.
“Our strategy includes frequent COVID-19 testing and comprehensive resources and services to support the mental, physical and emotional well-being of our student-athletes,” Wildhack said. “At the request of our student-athletes on the football team, we will conduct COVID-19 testing twice per week beginning the week of Sept. 7.
“We will also encourage our fellow ACC institutions to adopt twice-weekly testing for football to foster and maintain a healthy environment for all our student-athletes to compete within,” he added.
One SU player has opted out of the season due to COVID concerns thus far — redshirt freshman defensive lineman Cooper Dawson — but Babers told the media Thursday that other players were considering the move and cases were pending.
According to the ACC protocol, players and those in close contact such as coaches and support staff, will be tested once per week during the season conducted within three days of the next game.
The SEC, for example, announced Friday that it plans to administer testing twice per week for all member teams.
“Syracuse University unequivocally supports our student-athletes in determining whether they are comfortable competing this year,” Wildhack stated. “We will continue to support student-athlete scholarships, regardless of their intention to compete, as helping them achieve their academic goals is our main focus and priority.”
Syracuse senior offensive lineman Airon Servais spoke highly of the SU testing protocol during his Zoom conference Thursday with media the day before players sat out practice.
“From my stance right now, I feel more than safe,” Servais said. “I feel like our staff has done a really good job setting up protocols for us as a team and guys have done a good job of following those. … I feel comfortable with everything going on right now, I think our medical staff is doing a really good job with us.”
Any further plans for SU players to sit out practice were not made initially clear.
Players from the Pac-12 and Big 12 conferences have also recently taken similar stances and made demands for better safety protocol and testing procedures, among other social and financial interests.
