The Syracuse University football team returned to the field over the weekend, continuing its turbulent path toward its Atlantic Coast Conference season opener in less than four weeks.
The Orange resumed preseason training camp Saturday and held its first session in full pads Sunday at Schwartzwalder and Katz practice fields after players sat out practice earlier in the week for the second time since camp opened Aug. 6 due to COVID-19 testing concerns.
Syracuse fifth-year head coach Dino Babers addressed the media via Zoom on Monday afternoon and confirmed that the Orange’s second halt to practice was due to confusion over the start of weekly COVID-19 testing, echoing a statement released by SU athletic director John Wildhack last Friday.
The team has shifted to weekly testing for the remainder of training camp and will test three times per week during the regular season, both increases from initial plans as a result of the latest player-led practice pause.
“They called us on it, they were right, and we stopped practice and until we got everybody tested clean, we weren’t going to start practice again because that’s what we agreed to,” Babers said.
“We dropped the ball and they were right, and we froze practice until we cleaned it up,” he added. “Since that point, practice has been running really well. The guys have been active at practice and doing their part while they’re out there, and hopefully we’re going to continue to have a lot more practices like that.”
Syracuse is scheduled to kick off the upcoming season Sept. 12 at North Carolina.
To begin what is shaping up to be another whirlwind week of camp for the Orange, UNC announced Monday that it is shifting all undergraduate courses to remote learning less than a week after starting classes due to a spike on campus. The positivity rate on campus jumped from 2.8 to 13.6 percent in the past week, according to the reports.
The Tar Heels athletics department released a statement Monday to confirm it still planned to move forward with fall sports.
“We are still expecting to play this fall, and we will continue to evaluate the situation in coordination with the university, the ACC, state and local officials, and health officials,” the UNC statement read.
The UNC situation underlines recent concern from SU players regarding safety protocol at other ACC schools and institutions. The SU player leadership counsel presented issues to Babers on Aug. 6, which led to a two-day pause to the scheduled start of camp, the first increase to testing protocol, and the added caveat that Wildhack would encourage the ACC to do the same.
Another troubling development for SU are the recent revelations by its nonconference foe, Liberty, whose coach Hugh Freeze stated over the weekend that the team had only been testing players that exhibited symptoms in the past two weeks. Syracuse is set to host Liberty on Oct. 17.
Freeze’s comments prompted another released statement from Wildhack in response Saturday night.
“Coach Freeze’s comments describing Liberty’s inadequate approach to COVID-19 testing are deeply troubling and pose a threat to the health and well-being of our student-athletes, coaches and staff,” Wildhack stated. “The ACC has very clear testing protocols in place that all scheduled nonconference opponents must adhere to. Syracuse athletics refuses to put the members of our football program or our campus community in a position that could potentially compromise the rigorous public health and safety strategy we have put into place.”
The NCAA has set a Friday deadline to determine eligibility status and additional protections for players who opt out of the season due to COVID-19 concerns.
Redshirt freshman defensive lineman Cooper Dawson was the only SU player to opt out as of Monday night, but others are reportedly still considering and awaiting the NCAA rulings.
Babers said that he considers Friday a critical date and takes frequent polls among the team, with the number of concerned players fluctuating daily.
“It’s going to give young men enough information to move somewhere, and that’s important,” Babers said. “The thing that bugs me the most is to see someone their age indecisive, half and half. We don’t operate like that in football, we’re normally all in or all out, and now we’re all in, we’re all out and we’re in the middle, and that gray area is where we really don’t like. But I think (Friday) is a day where they can come out of that gray area and from a mental health standpoint, it’s going to be really good for them one way or another.”
