Syracuse University athletic director John Wildhack released a statement Friday to provide clarity on the SU football team’s second hesitation to practice since preseason camp started eight days ago, announced updated testing procedures, and released COVID-19 testing results for the first time.
Wildhack confirmed that the SU football team did not conduct practice Thursday due to a “miscommunication about when weekly testing would commence,” and labeled Friday as the team’s designated off day. Multiple reports surfaced late Thursday that players opted not to practice earlier that evening due to concerns over the frequency of COVID testing.
“The football team plans to resume practice (Saturday), provided we have received the results of (Thursday’s) testing,” Wildhack said.
The SU football team has administered more than 1,200 tests since players arrived on campus in mid-June for voluntary workouts, and according to Wildhack, five individuals tested positive for COVID and have since completed the necessary isolation requirements.
There have been no positive tests among the Orange in the last four weeks, and the program has zero active cases among student-athletes, Wildhack stated.
“This is a testament to our student-athletes’ commitment to protect themselves, each other and our community,” Wildhack said. “We are incredibly proud of our student-athletes, coaches, trainers and staff. They have prioritized the safety of the team, their classmates and our campus by adhering to the extensive public health precautions we have taken during training and even requesting additional precautions.”
Syracuse is scheduled to begin the upcoming season on Sept. 12 at ACC foe North Carolina.
According to Wildhack’s statement, the football program will now test once weekly during training camp and three times per week during the regular season, beginning the week of Sept. 7. Head coach Dino Babers had previously stated the program would test every other week during the preseason.
Orange players also sat out the first two scheduled practices on Aug. 6 and 7, prompting Wildhack to announce that SU would test players and those in close contact twice per week during the regular season and would encourage the Atlantic Coast Conference to increase from its once-weekly protocol. SU then opened camp on Aug. 8 and held four scheduled practices prior to Thursday.
The Athletic’s Matthew Gutierrez also reported Friday that “many players,” could opt out of the season imminently due to concerns about long-term effects of the virus and their respective doubts that the season will ultimately commence.
As of Friday night, redshirt freshman defensive lineman Cooper Dawson remained the only SU player to publicly declare intentions to opt out, though Babers has said twice since camp opened that others are mulling the option.
Babers and the four players who have spoken to media via Zoom since the first practice boycott — Senior Chris Elmore, redshirt junior quarterback Tommy DeVito, senior defensive lineman Josh Black and senior cornerback Trill Williams — have touted the success of SU’s testing protocol, though some expressed concern with the procedures of the ACC overall.
Some players from Florida State publicly criticized their administration’s handling of COVID-19 protocol Thursday.
“You start to question yourself and ask yourself things,” Black said via Zoom Thursday afternoon. “But here at Syracuse, we have no problem and I feel 100 percent comfortable with all the safety protocols we have here, but it’s the whole conference when you think about bigger picture, so are teams following these safety guidelines as well as us? That’s kind of the biggest concern going on.”
Black continued: “The things that we really want and we’re really pushing for is for all the ACC schools to be mandated and for all the safety guidelines — third-party testing, all of that stuff, no bias of the testing — everything is fair and everything is as safe as it can be in the ACC, because it’s not just about us at Syracuse, it’s about the whole conference. We’re all football players and we want to play a season.”
The Big Ten and Pacific-12 conferences canceled their respective fall football seasons earlier this week, while the ACC reiterated plans to move forward. The ACC presidents reportedly met again Thursday afternoon but did not announce any further updates as a result of the meeting.
“This is a rapidly evolving and fluid situation,” Wildhack expressed in his prepared statement Friday. “We will continue to listen to and engage with our student-athletes and make adjustments to our safety strategy as appropriate. Finally, we remain in close contact with our fellow ACC schools, public health officials and medical advisors to guide our decision making as it relates to intercollegiate competition.”
