Orange emojis, hashtags and the phrase: “Too Much Juice,” has become social media code for Dino Babers landing a future verbal commitment, yet there was undoubtedly extra umph behind the now-customary tweet posted by the Syracuse University head football coach on Sunday night.
The Orange received a verbal pledge from 2021 four-star New Jersey cornerback Darian “Duce” Chestnut to secure the program’s highest-ranked prospect in eight years, according to the 247Sports composite system.
Chestnut became the 16th player to declare his intentions to play for SU in the 2021 class and represents the prized target of this cycle and the five-year tenure of Babers.
Chestnut — the 5-foot-11, 180-pound product of Camden High School in New Jersey — is listed as the No. 23 cornerback in the 2021 class nationally and the sixth-best player overall from his state in the 247Sports composite rankings.
He chose SU among a final five that contained Michigan State, Miami (Fla.), Louisville and Rutgers. Chestnut received 14 reported offers overall, including Michigan, Maryland, Ole Miss, North Carolina State, Baylor and West Virginia.
Chestnut finished his 2019 junior campaign with 47 tackles, 13 pass breakups, and five interceptions, one returned for a touchdown. The four-star prospect also played quarterback, returned kickoffs and starred in track and field for Camden.
Chestnut projects as a multi-year Power-5 starter by 247Sports national recruiting analyst, Brian Dohn, and marks SU’s highest-ranked recruit since four-star defensive back Wayne Morgan signed in 2012.
“Syracuse has a family environment,” Chestnut told Rivals.com of his decision. “I love the coaching staff, what they’ve done with their players, and it just feels like home. I just feel like it’s right.”
Babers also recently landed a verbal commitment from three-star Jalan Ellis — a 6-foot-5 and 350-pound offensive guard from St. Louis School in Honolulu.
Ellis is rated as the No. 62 offensive guard in the 2021 cycle and the seventh player overall from his state. He became the second offensive lineman to commit from his home state, joining Austyn Kauhi, both of whom are expected to become the program’s first scholarship players from Hawaii.
Ellis chose SU over five reported offers, including Hawaii, San Diego State, UCLA, and Virginia.
The Orange was slightly elevated to No. 52 by 247Sports and No. 48 by Rivals in the 2021 class rankings as of Monday. Many of the 16 members of that class — all of which were rated at three stars by the 247Sports composite system, Chestnut the lone exception — posted snapshots to social media over the weekend of their official scholarship offers signed by Babers.
JONES JOINS SU VIA TRANSFER
The Orange potentially bolstered its wide receiver corps for the upcoming campaign late last week with the reported addition of junior college transfer Isaiah Jones from El Camino College in Torrance, Calif.
Jones is listed 6-4 and 180 pounds on the El Camino Warriors roster page and finished with 19 catches for 238 yards and one touchdown as a freshman last year.
Jones posted his transfer intentions on Twitter and has three years of eligibility remaining. It was not made clear if the Cocoa High School (Fla.) product can play immediately or will redshirt for the upcoming season.
LIBERTY LEADS NONCONFERENCE OPTIONS
Syracuse athletic director John Wildhack stated on a recent Zoom virtual press conference that Liberty tops the list of possible nonconference opponents for SU under the new 11-game scheduling model released by the Atlantic Coast Conference last week.
The Orange will play 10 games against ACC foes and is permitted to schedule one nonconference opponent that can meet the ACC’s agreed-upon health and safety protocol.
Liberty was one of four nonleague opponents on SU’s original schedule released prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, and Wildhack said that he has had discussions with the school about playing the second scheduled matchup in a three-game series between the programs.
Colgate and Rutgers are each part of leagues that canceled nonconference games for 2020, thus eliminating both previously scheduled outings. Syracuse was also scheduled to play at Western Michigan this year, which remains an alternative option, but Wildhack expressed that maintaining its home date against the Flames, — initially set for Oct. 17 — is the preferred route. Liberty classifies as FBS independent.
The ACC is expected to release specific dates, times, and TV information for all of its team schedules in the coming weeks.
JONATHAN ON WUERFFEL WATCH
Syracuse senior defensive end Kingsley Jonathan was one of the record 114 players named to the preseason watch list for the Wuerffel Trophy, which is presented annually to the college football player that best combines community service with athletic and academic achievement.
Jonathan has recorded 49 tackles, including 10½ for loss and 7½ sacks, in 33 career games for the Orange. The information technology major earned CoSIDA Academic All-District and All-ACC Academic honors last year and is a member of the Syracuse Student-Athlete Advisory Board.
Jonathan has volunteered to participate in fundraising events for the Upstate Golisano Children’s Hospital and Boys & Girls Club in Syracuse, and he also founded the Hoodie Drive last winter to collect and supply hooded sweatshirts for the area’s less fortunate.
BOLINSKY UPLIFTING ATHLETES PRESIDENT
Junior longsnapper Aaron Bolinsky was recently announced as the president of the SU Chapter for Uplifting Athletes, a nationwide network of college football athletes aiming to raise money and awareness for those impacted by rare diseases.
Bolinsky accepted the position for the upcoming season and recently told the SU athletics site, cuse.com, that he was inspired to do so after being diagnosed with infantile spasm disorder, which caused him to experience “small but dangerous,” seizures, at four months old.
