SYRACUSE — The Syracuse University and Wake Forest football teams will each desperately try to break out of their respective slumps when they square off tonight.

The Orange (6-4 overall, 3-3 ACC) will face the Demon Deacons (6-4, 2-4) in an Atlantic Coast Conference clash at 8 p.m. at Truist Field in Winston-Salem, N.C. SU is a 10-point underdog, per Caesars Sportsbook, for the game to be televised on the ACC Network.

