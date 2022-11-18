SYRACUSE — The Syracuse University and Wake Forest football teams will each desperately try to break out of their respective slumps when they square off tonight.
The Orange (6-4 overall, 3-3 ACC) will face the Demon Deacons (6-4, 2-4) in an Atlantic Coast Conference clash at 8 p.m. at Truist Field in Winston-Salem, N.C. SU is a 10-point underdog, per Caesars Sportsbook, for the game to be televised on the ACC Network.
Syracuse is aiming to snap a four-game losing streak while Wake Forest has dropped three in a row, with injuries piling up on each side after the teams combined to start 11-1 through Oct. 15.
“That stuff happens to teams like us,” SU coach Dino Babers said. “If you don’t have the massive depth that everybody else has, you’re going to have injuries late in the season. The thing is that we’re playing teams that are similar to us, so they have the similar issues that we have, and now we have to find a way to put our best foot forward, play with our strengths and shield our weaknesses.”
The Orange has experienced a steep decline in offensive production during its four-game skid, which is largely attributed to the health status of quarterback Garrett Shrader.
He returned last week after missing a game-and-a-half with a rumored lower leg injury but was limited in his comeback and unable to provide the instant spark.
Over the last four games, SU has been held to an average of 220.5 yards of total offense and failed to top 300 in any outing. During its 6-0 start, the Orange accumulated 432.3 yards on average with a previous low of 306 yards of total offense.
The Wake Forest defense presents a potential “get-right,” opportunity as it ranks outside the top 80 in total defense, allowing 394.8 yards per game, and scoring defense at 28.2 points per game. They rank in the bottom four of the ACC in each category.
“It’s been a struggle, we’ve been fighting an uphill battle, but you got to keep going and we got a new plan for this week trying to account for those injuries and guys that are beat up,” Shrader said. “I’m starting to feel a little better, so the more I’m able to do, the better off I think we’ll be able to be.”
The impact of SU running back Sean Tucker and tight end Oronde Gadsden II has also been stymied in recent weeks.
Tucker, coming off an All-American campaign in which he set the SU single-season rushing record at 1,496 yards last year, has been held to 60 rushing yards or less in four straight games for the longest such stretch of his three-year career.
Gadsden II has one catch for 29 yards in the last two games combined after hauling in at least three receptions in every prior game. He averaged five catches for 84 yards through the first eight games.
“We have to find a way to get Shrader at full strength, and if we can’t then we need other people to pick up where his weaknesses are and get back to that three-pronged approach we had for the first six games of the season,” Babers said of the offensive trio.
The Orange defense will match strengths against the Wake Forest pass game led by star quarterback Sam Hartman.
Hartman enters guiding the nation’s No. 14 pass offense and 18th-ranked scoring offense overall, recording 309.7 pass yards and 36.6 points per game. The senior enters with 118 career passing touchdowns and is one shy of tying Lamar Jackson for third all-time in the ACC.
Hartman is second in the ACC this year in pass yards (2,743) and touchdowns (28) while ranking third with a 160.9 passer efficiency rating.
The Orange has held teams to an average of 168 pass yards per game to rank ninth in the FBS and is better positioned in this matchup after being vulnerable against opposing run games in recent weeks.
