Garrett Shrader threw for two fourth-quarter touchdowns and Sean Tucker ran for two more as Syracuse came back for a 32-23 win over Boston College at Chestnut Hill, Mass., on Saturday night.

Devaughn Cooper (8 yards) and Damien Alford (58 yards) caught Shrader’s touchdown passes and Cooper scampered in from 5 and 29 yards out as the Orange (7-5, 4-4 ACC) held a 26-13 scoring edge in the final quarter.

