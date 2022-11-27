Garrett Shrader threw for two fourth-quarter touchdowns and Sean Tucker ran for two more as Syracuse came back for a 32-23 win over Boston College at Chestnut Hill, Mass., on Saturday night.
Devaughn Cooper (8 yards) and Damien Alford (58 yards) caught Shrader’s touchdown passes and Cooper scampered in from 5 and 29 yards out as the Orange (7-5, 4-4 ACC) held a 26-13 scoring edge in the final quarter.
Shrader finished 21-of-27 for 285 yards while Tucker rushed for 125 yards on 21 carries, becoming the third-leading rusher in Syracuse history.
Oronde Gadsden II had six catches for 106 yards for Syracuse.
Anwar Sparrow logged three tackles for loss.
Emmett Morehead was 29-of-38 for 252 passing yards and two touchdowns for BC (3-9, 2-6).
Zay Flowers (110 yards) caught two TD passes, setting BC records with 12 this season and 29 in his career.
Pat Garwo (83 yards) also ran for a score.
With BC driving near midfield, Morehead was strip sacked by Caleb Okechukwu and Syracuse took over with 5:25 left. Tucker broke through to cap a 6-play drive in 2:29.
BC led 10-0 in less than five minutes. Syracuse’s first four possessions resulted in a Bryce Steele fumble recovery, an Edwin Kolenge blocked punt, a missed field goal and a punt.
The special teams highlights resulted in BC starting inside the red zone, though it first settled for a 28-yard Connor Lytton field goal.
After Syracuse went 3-and-out, the Eagles found the end zone in three plays as Morehead hit Flowers for a 7-yard reception.
With 2:18 left in the half, the Orange capped a 12-play, 66-yard drive with a 47-yard Andre Szmyt field goal.
After Sparrow’s recovery inside BC territory on the following possession, the Orange was tackled for loss and a flagrant foul on right tackle Enrique Cruz stalled a late drive.
The first two third-quarter drives lasted 6:17 and 7:03. After BC went scoreless, Syracuse was held to a 29-yard field goal after two penalties and a Donovan Ezeiruaku sack.
A 30-yard toss to Flowers along the sideline set up Garwo’s TD run at the end of a nine-play drive early in the fourth.
Syracuse responded with an 8-play, 81-yard drive, scoring on Cooper’s 8-yard catch-and-run with 9:56 left.
The Orange took an 18-17 lead with 7:05 remaining, as a quick 3-play series ended with Alford catching a 58-yard pass.
