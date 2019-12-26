SYRACUSE — Syracuse University redshirt junior wide receiver Trishton Jackson on Thursday declared for the upcoming NFL Draft and would forgo his senior season.
The West Bloomfield, Mich. native caught 69 passes for 1,050 yards and 12 touchdowns in his time with the Orange. He earned All-ACC second team honors after transferring in from Michigan State after the 2017 season.
“It has been my dream from a very young age to ultimately become of professional athlete,” Jackson said on the school’s website. “I would like to thank my numerous coaches and mentors for all of their wisdom and guidance along the way. I would also like to thank my family for their continued love and support. I can’t be gracious enough for the opportunity to play the game I love at both Michigan State and Syracuse University.”
The 2020 NFL Draft is scheduled to take place from April 23-25 in Las Vegas.
