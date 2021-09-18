SYRACUSE — Andre Szmyt completed his journey from obscure walk-on to career record-holder for the Syracuse University football team on Saturday.
The redshirt junior kicker connected on a pair of field goals to help Syracuse cruise past FCS Albany, 62-24, in the Carrier Dome while also becoming the all-time leader in career field goals for the Orange.
Szmyt booted a 28-yard kick with one minute and 39 seconds left in the third quarter for the 60th of his career to take sole possession of first place on the all-time list. He made a 48-yard field goal earlier in the game to tie the previous record held by Cole Murphy.
“We think the world of Andre,” SU coach Dino Babers said afterward. “He’s funny, he’s unique, and he is our kicker.”
Szmyt was not made available for interviews by the SU Athletics Communications staff despite being requested and initially announced as one of the few players slated to appear on the press conference podium.
Babers reflected fondly on the start of Szmyt’s career when asked about the achievement, sharing memories from Szmyt’s breakout season in 2018 as a redshirt freshman.
He recalled being approached by then-punter Sterling Hofrichter in the preseason, who was originally slated to handle both the kicking and punting duties that season, because Hofrichter was so impressed and believed that the rookie was the better option for place-kicking duties.
“I looked at Sterling and said: ‘He’s not better than you until I say he’s better than you,’” Babers said. “And Sterling just looked at me like: ‘Coach, I’m telling you, he’s good.’”
Babers caught on soon after. At the next practice, he recalled the ball hitting a camera that was placed on the center of the goalpost at the end of Szmyt’s kicks — first from the center, then from the right hash, and again on the left. He was named the starting kicker about 10 or 12 days later.
Szmyt was rewarded by Babers with a scholarship later in that freshman season and ultimately went on to garner All-American honors and win the Lou Groza Award to recognize the top place-kicker in the country.
“The way he was kicking, I’m telling my coaches that we got to give this guy a scholarship,” Babers recalled. “I wasn’t going to be the dumb-dumb coach to have some kicker that turns into an All-American that’s not on scholarship.”
Szmyt is again on the watch list for this year’s Lou Groza Award. Entering the season, he ranked second among all active FBS players with a field goal percentage of .862 which is also tops all-time at SU.
Szmyt’s 315 career points rank second all-time at SU and trails only Nate Trout, who scored 334 in his kicking career at SU from 1996-99.
INJURY REPORT
Syracuse played without star cornerback Garrett Williams and leading wide receiver Taj Harris in Saturday’s victory.
Williams left with an apparent leg injury last game but suited up and performed warm-ups with the squad. Babers said he expects Williams to be ready to face Liberty on Friday night but was hesitant to declare the same for Harris.
The leading wide receiver was a surprise absence and was on the sidelines out of uniform with his left leg wrapped.
Redshirt junior guard Dakota Davis made his season debut on the offensive line, helping spark a dominant rushing performance.
DAMICO DELIVERS IN HOMECOMING
Albany redshirt junior linebacker and Syracuse-Christian Brothers Academy product Danny Damico tallied four tackles in his first collegiate game at the Carrier Dome.
Damico is a regular starter for the Great Danes and wears No. 44, which is synonymous with the Orange and was worn by a handful of SU football icons before being retired by the university.
There were several purple shirts with: ‘Damico, 44,’ printed on the back throughout the SU parking lot tailgates before the game.
