SYRACUSE — Syracuse football’s 2022 home victory over Purdue was one of the biggest games of the season.
The instant classic in the JMA Wireless Dome stood at just 10-9 entering the fourth quarter, with SU barely in the lead. Forty-two points were scored in the final 15 minutes of a wild, 32-29 win.
It began to turn national attention toward the Orange that would linger through a stinging loss to Clemson four weeks later, and moved SU one game closer to its first bowl berth since 2018.
Oronde Gadsden II’s game-winning catch catapulted him into the spotlight and helped propel him to All-ACC honors last year and this preseason.
Ahead of the rematch Saturday night at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind., we rewound the tape and talked with Dino Babers and players to revisit some of the biggest moments and share untold stories from the Orange win.
A TOP RECEIVER GOES DOWN
Prior to the play where the Orange secured its third win of the season, it suffered a personnel loss that subtly changed the course of the season.
Wide receiver Isaiah Jones re-aggravated a right shoulder injury on the second-to-last Syracuse play of the game. Jones said Tuesday — while grabbing at the shoulder he injured — that the moment the injury happened, he knew he was done for the season.
He scored Syracuse’s first touchdown late in the third quarter, kicking off the back-and-forth scoring that turned the game from a low-scoring affair into a barn burner.
Babers has since said he’d been told by wide receivers coach Michael Johnson that Jones was the best receiver on the team.
With that in mind, what did Syracuse lose by not having him available the rest of the year?
One of the big storylines in 2022 was that SU didn’t have a consistent second receiving target behind Oronde Gadsden II. Jones, who had four catches for 60 yards and a touchdown at the time, could have emerged into that No. 2 role.
But he said he doesn’t see this year’s game against Purdue as a chance to finish business from last year or make up for the time he couldn’t play.
“Last year, the business was finished,” Jones said. “It wasn’t about me. It was about us getting the win. So technically speaking, we finished the business last year. My injury from last year has nothing to do with this game now.”
THE MOB’S ‘FLU GAME’
The Syracuse defense wasn’t fully healthy when it faced Purdue last year.
But it wasn’t due to injuries. They were sick.
Wax smiled and laughed when asked at ACC Kickoff about whether it was the defense’s “Flu Game,” the famous nickname for Michael Jordan’s performance in Game 5 of the 1997 NBA Finals.
“A little bit,” Wax said.
He said it was just a handful of players with essentially a minor cold — “nothing like Covid, nothing like that” — and that they ended up just sucking it up come game time.
“We gotta go out and play,” Wax said of the defense’s mentality that week. “Nobody knew about it, they ain’t care about it, so we had to go out there and win.”
Safety Jason Simmons Jr. also smiled when asked about that element of the game Tuesday.
“I just feel like we all put it together,” Simmons said. “Once that game time comes, we kind of forget what happened prior throughout the week.”
Though that game was far from SU’s best defensive performance of the season, there were some highlights made more eye popping knowing at least some of the group wasn’t at full health.
Notably, the 61 yards earned by the Boilermakers on the ground were the fewest SU allowed from an FBS team all season. Purdue averaged 121 rushing yards per game last season.
Penalties kept SU alive
Asked Monday what he remembered about his team’s game-winning drive, Babers said just two words: “The penalties.”
SU’s game-winning drive should really be distilled down to game-winning pass, as Gadsden’s touchdown catch made up the only yards SU earned itself in those final seconds.
The Boilermakers were playing shut-down defense at the start of the drive, nearly picking off Shrader’s first pass and knocking down another intended for Jones. Then, after being flushed from the pocket by Purdue’s D-line, Shrader had to throw the ball away, bringing up 4th-and-10.
Defensive holding gave it a first down, anyway.
Shrader had to throw the ball away again the next snap. Then a big catch by Damien Alford to move the Orange into the red zone was ruled incomplete after a review due to him being out of bounds. Shrader’s next throw sailed high over Jones’ head and out-of-bounds to bring up 4th-and-10 once more.
Defensive pass interference gave Syracuse the first down, anyway.
Then, Shrader found Gadsden in the front left corner of the end zone on the next throw, and SU escaped the game without tarnishing its win column.
BIG MAN, BIG TD
Big-man touchdowns on either side of the ball are some of the times football is at its most fun.
The Boilermakers had just gotten the ball back at their own 25-yard line following a Syracuse touchdown that gave it an 18-15 lead with just over 8 minutes to go in the game when defensive lineman Caleb Okechukwu scored his first collegiate TD.
Purdue quarterback Aidan O’Connell dropped back and looked to make a deep pass. But former SU defensive lineman Jatius Geer and linebacker Derek McDonald quickly closed in.
Instead of taking about a 12-yard sack, O’Connell tried to get rid of the ball — by throwing it right to Okechukwu with the nearest Purdue players 5 yards behind him.
Okechukwu had a free path to the end zone, easily turning the interception into a 17-yard pick-six. It was the defense’s third interception of the season.
The touchdown gave the Orange its first two-score lead all game, minimizing the damage of Purdue’s next two touchdowns and keeping things close enough for SU’s game-winning drive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.