The Syracuse University football team will be represented by Andre Cisco, Ifeatu Melifonwu, and Trill Williams at the virtual 2021 NFL Scouting Combine.
The NFL will not host a traditional draft scouting event due to its COVID-19 health and safety protocol, but the trio of Orange defensive backs were among the formal list of invited prospects released by the league on Tuesday.
The NFL Draft is scheduled to begin on April 29.
Cisco and Melifonwu have been forecasted as potential second or third-round picks in recent mock drafts, while Williams is mostly projected as a possible day-three pick between rounds 4-7.
Cisco hauled in 13 interceptions in 24 career games at SU and finished the season as the active FBS leader and fourth in Orange history despite missing most of 2020 with a torn ACL. The ball-hawking safety is the only SU freshman to garner All-America honors.
Melifonwu ranked sixth in the ACC in passes defended (10) and fifth in pass breakups (nine) to garner AP All-ACC Second Team status and an invite to the Senior Bowl. He and redshirt freshman, Garrett Williams, combined to make the seventh-best cornerback tandem in the nation this past season, according to Pro Football Focus College.
Trill Williams logged 93 tackles, four interceptions, three forced fumbles and three touchdowns — scoring on a fumble recovery, a lateral following an interception, and a blocked punt — in 28 career games at SU.
