NORTHFIELD, Vt. — Three members of the Watertown Daily Times All-North football team will be playing for the NCAA Division III Norwich Cadets starting this fall.
Two of the players come from Gouverneur, Caleb Farr and Nicholas Embry, who helped lead the Wildcats to a spot in last fall’s state Class B title game. Joining the Wildcat duo is Potsdam’s Zach Kirka.
Norwich announced the commitments this week on its football Twitter account.
Farr is listed as a quarterback/athlete and Embry is listed as an offensive lineman. Kirka is listed as an outside linebacker.
Farr, who is 5-foot-7, 150 pounds, was a quarterback for the Wildcats and played defensive back, which is where he made the All-North team. He rushed for 1,068 yards. Embry (6-1, 230) was the top lineman on a team that scored 40 or more points in seven games. Kirka (5-11, 200) played QB and made the All-North team at linebacker. He finished with 91 tackles.
Norwich plays St. Lawrence University annually in a nonconference game.
