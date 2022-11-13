SYRACUSE — Garrett Shrader returned from injury but couldn’t lift the Syracuse University football team out of its recent funk.
The SU offense appeared lifeless from the onset and the Orange was thoroughly thumped by Jordan Travis and the 25th-ranked Florida State Seminoles, 38-3, on Saturday night with 45,213 fans on hand for the home finale at the JMA Wireless Dome.
Syracuse (6-4, 3-3 ACC) lost its fourth straight game after producing its longest unbeaten start to a season in 35 years. SU’s next chance to get back on track comes at 8 p.m. next Saturday at Wake Forest (6-4, 2-4).
“I take full responsibility, it’s not good enough,” SU coach Dino Babers said afterward. “That’s not what we represent, regardless of all the things going on or who’s out there and who’s not out there, we’re better than that. We’re going to start working on that tomorrow, we can not continue to act like that’s OK.”
Shrader finished 6-for-17 with 65 yards passing and an interception in his return as starting quarterback for SU. He was sacked three times and lost two net yards on 10 rushing attempts.
Shrader entered as a game-time decision after missing the previous game and a half with an unspecified injury, which is rumored to be to his lower right leg. He received a roaring ovation when his name was announced to the crowd as he led the offense onto the field for the first series of the game.
Both of his ankles were taped heavily and despite showing a willingness to run, Shrader didn’t seem to possess his full breakaway capabilities.
“I felt all right, I wasn’t initially 100 percent, but I felt good enough to go and I felt like I was ready to play,” Shrader said. “I didn’t play particularly well, and that happens, but moving forward we just need to make sure that everybody’s on the same page and we’re working as a unit.”
Sean Tucker gained 52 net yards on 16 carries, falling below 60 rush yards for the fourth straight game to extend his career-long stretch. The SU offense was shut down for just 160 total yards on 48 plays.
Syracuse was limited to a season-low 120 yards last game and has been held below 300 yards of offense in each of its four straight losses after eclipsing that mark in all six wins.
The unit never found its rhythm against Florida State and fell into a 24-3 halftime deficit, entering the third quarter with 74 yards of offense.
The Orange failed to gain a first down on eight of its first nine drives overall and opened with three consecutive three-and-out possessions. The first three drives combined resulted in nine plays for two total yards and SU fell into a 14-0 hole before its offense ever moved the chains.
Florida State outgained SU in total offense before halftime, 236-61, and SU averaged just 2.35 yards per play before the intermission.
“It was just the little things kept showing up over and over and over again, and that’s ultimately what stopped us from being able to move the ball, and you have penalties on top of that,” Shrader said. “It was not pretty, and it was definitely not fun to be a part of.”
Syracuse attempted an onside kick for a spark to start the third quarter, but Florida State recovered and eventually extended its edge to 31-3 when Travis found Kentron Poitier for a 5-yard TD pass to cap the possession.
Travis accounted for five touchdowns to lead Florida State (7-3, 5-3). He delivered three TD tosses, ran in a 3-yard score, and caught a 3-yard TD pass on a trick play from tight end Wyatt Rector to extend the FSU edge to 38-3 late in the third quarter before sitting out the remainder of the rout.
Travis completed 21-of-23 passes for 155 yards to go with his scoring splurge. The Seminoles also dominated the ground game with a combined 230 rushing yards on 40 attempts.
Syracuse entered allowing an average of 233 rushing yards on 54.6 carries with a combined eight touchdowns on the ground over its previous three games.
The Orange honored its outgoing seniors and potentially departing players with a pregame recognition ceremony and the traditional “Senior Walk,” with a final lap around the Dome afterward.
Notable underclassmen included in the festivities were linebacker Mikel Jones, left tackle Matthew Bergeron, and injured cornerback Garrett Williams. All three figure to at least test the NFL draft waters but could still opt to return for next year.
