SYRACUSE — As he works toward a more prominent future role for the 14th-ranked Syracuse University football team, Donovan Brown is already established as its most valuable entertainer behind the scenes.

The true freshman receiver provided a peek into his comedic personality when he was handed the reigns for the locker-room speech from SU head coach Dino Babers following the 24-9 victory over North Carolina State last Saturday in the sold-out JMA Wireless Dome.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.