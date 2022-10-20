SYRACUSE — As he works toward a more prominent future role for the 14th-ranked Syracuse University football team, Donovan Brown is already established as its most valuable entertainer behind the scenes.
The true freshman receiver provided a peek into his comedic personality when he was handed the reigns for the locker-room speech from SU head coach Dino Babers following the 24-9 victory over North Carolina State last Saturday in the sold-out JMA Wireless Dome.
Brown — admittedly nervous after being put on the spot — delivered a quick and impromptu public impersonation of his spirited coach to roaring laughter among his teammates and personnel staff.
He started by silencing the team with a shush noise, assigned 10 push-ups, clapped it up for teammate Oronde Gadsden II, credited the defense and pointed to goosebumps on his arms, all with his coach’s familiar cadence and mannerisms before Babers jumped back in his place for the finish.
The rookie might seem like a curious choice to speak after such a monumental victory, but team leaders believe no one could have better captured the fun of the moment basking in the first 6-0 start for the Orange in 35 years.
“I was confused, that’s why I made a face when I walked up there, I was kind of nervous at first, but I knew how to act like him and what he does, because he’s the head coach and you’ve got to pay attention,” Brown said.
“When he calls you up there at first, you’re like: ‘Oh I hope I’m not in trouble,’” he added. “But the way everything was happening, it was more like: ‘Come up here and act like me.’ It was more a family moment than anything.”
Syracuse (6-0 overall, 3-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) will attempt to keep the good times rolling in a critical clash at fifth-ranked Clemson (7-0, 5-0) at noon Saturday.
That game — the first matchup of unbeaten teams with at least six wins in the 81-year history of Memorial Stadium in Clemson, S.C. — will be nationally televised on ABC.
At the start of what could be a pressure-packed week, the mere mention of Brown’s name evokes laughter or a wide grin from his teammates as they describe his daily antics.
His postgame speech garnered some mixed reviews from the unit, and Brown said he felt it would have been more memorable had he not been surprised and nervous as he found himself in front of the team.
“That’s a jokester right there,” said SU linebacker Marlowe Wax, a fellow Maryland native. “I knew he was going to do it good. I give him a 10 out of 10.”
Brown said that he isn’t big on impersonations, teammates say his humor shines through casual jokes and funny observations. He also keeps things light with constant dancing around the team facility.
“He’s a funny character and he’s always brining good vibes around, every time you see him, he’s always dancing or happy in practice,” SU linebacker and captain Mikel Jones said. “Even when you don’t want to hear a joke, he’ll come and joke at you early in the morning.”
Fellow receiver Gadsden II said: “He’s overall just a funny guy, always dancing during practice, in the locker room, before the game, after the game, in practice. He’s just a fun guy to be around.”
On the field, Brown is no joke and shifts his focus when the whistle blows.
The 6-foot-1, 179-pound speed threat from Montgomery Village, Md., has appeared in one game but has yet to make a reception as a true rookie in a suddenly deep SU receiving corps.
The former three-star prospect shined at Quince Orchard High School as a captain of its state championship football team, and he is a Maryland 4A state track champion in the 200- and 400-meter dashes.
“I’m an active person and try to get people in the mood, and I’m kind of funny, so the team sort of knows me as that person,” Brown said. “But when it’s time to lock in, we lock in.”
Not surprisingly, Brown won’t be sweating the impending trip to Clemson’s intimidating home atmosphere dubbed Death Valley for a matchup with potential ACC Championship implications.
“I have a free mind,” Brown said. “I already know in my head what is going to happen, so we’re just going to let (the media) decide what you guys think. We’re just here to play football.”
BABERS UP FOR NATIONAL HONORS
Syracuse head coach Dino Babers was recognized on two national Coach of the Year midseason watch lists released this week.
Babers is one of 25 head coaches named to the Paul ‘Bear,’ Bryant Award Watch List, and was one of 20 selected for the Bobby Dodd Trophy Midseason Watch List.
Babers has guided the bowl-eligible, 14th-ranked Orange to its first 6-0 start since 1987 and just its third overall since 1935, along with its first 3-0 league start since joining the ACC in 2013. He is in his seventh season at the helm.
ORANGE O-LINE RECOGNIZED
Syracuse is one of 22 teams on the Joe Moore Award Midseason Honor Roll, which is presented annually to the most outstanding offensive line unit in the nation. SU is the only ACC team on the list.
The Orange has started the same five players on the offensive front in all six games — junior Matthew Bergeron and redshirt senior Dakota Davis as tackles, redshirt junior Carlos Vettorello at center, along with classmate Chris Bleich and sophomore Kalan Ellis as guards.
The grouping has paved the way for the SU offense averaging 431.7 yards per game, and its 36 points per game is the 29th-best in the FBS. They have gone back-to-back games without allowing a sack.
The semifinalists will be unveiled on Nov. 15 and the finalists on Dec. 6.
PLEDGE DRIVE FOR RARE DISEASES
The SU chapter of Uplifting Athletes is holding a “Touchdown and Turnover Pledge Drive,” against the Clemson chapter for Saturday’s game to raise awareness for the rare disease community.
Area fans can donate at pledge.org for each touchdown scored or turnover forced by the No. 14 Orange against the No. 5 Tigers. The funds are being raised for Uplifting Athletes and their mission to fund rare disease research and expand awareness.
