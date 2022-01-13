Syracuse University football star Sean Tucker has joined the SU track and field team and is slated for his first race this weekend.
According to his bio page on the track and field roster from the official SU athletics web site, Tucker joined the squad in December following the conclusion of his All-American football campaign and is scheduled to run sprint events.
The running back broke the Orange’s single-season rushing record in his second year this past season, finishing with 1,491 yards to eclipse the previous mark held by Joe Morris for 42 years.
The native of Owings Mills, Md., was a track standout at Calvert Hall High School prior to joining the Orange ahead of the 2020 season. Tucker won the Maryland state indoor championships for the 55-meter dash two straight years and was state champion in the 100-and 200-meter sprints.
The official SU Football Twitter account posted a photo of Tucker sprinting on the track Wednesday night preparing for his first collegiate competition.
Syracuse will participate in the Virginia Tech Invitational at Blacksburg, Va. today and Saturday for their third outing of the season and first since Dec. 4.
Tucker is the first premier player to cross over from football to track in recent years, but the move is not without precedent at Syracuse. Past football stars such as Jim Brown, Art Monk, Qadry Ismail and Morris competed in both sports.
Tucker, who frequently shouldered a heavy workload in the backfield this past season, is also expected to be full-go for SU football’s spring training session. He is a computer science major.
SU LANDS TRANSFER QB
Syracuse football coach Dino Babers landed a key verbal commitment from sophomore transfer quarterback Dan Villari, who spent his first two seasons at Michigan.
The 6-foot-4, 235-pound Long Island native made the announcement on his Instagram page this week, posting a photo in an SU uniform with the caption: “I’m coming home.”
Villari is a former three-star high school recruit who made three appearances under center as the Wolverines’ third-string passer in his sophomore season this past fall. He also played on special teams for UM coach Jim Harbaugh.
For his Wolverines career, Villari completed 1 of 3 passes for 26 yards and ran nine times for 35 yards.
He led Plainedge High School to its first state championship as a high school senior in fall 2019, garnering all-state honors after recording 1,306 passing yards and 13 touchdowns to just one interception, along with 1,522 rush yards and 25 TDs on the ground.
Villari figures to slide into a backup role with the chance to challenge incumbent starter Garrett Shrader, who similarly transferred into the program last offseason to push former starter Tommy DeVito, eventually usurping him for the role four games into the season.
Villari is the third transfer to verbally commit to the Orange this offseason, joining New Mexico State running back Juwaun Price and Louisville safety Bralyn Oliver.
ORANGE IN ALL-STAR EVENTS
Multiple NFL draft hopefuls from the SU football team will participate in all-star showcases and bowl games over the next few weeks.
Offensive lineman Airon Servais will take part in the College Gridiron Showcase to kick off the college postseason events. The four-day outing in Fort Worth, Texas, features player drills, measurements, draft-style interviews, and scrimmages.
The defensive line duo of Josh Black and Kingsley Jonathan will each compete in the Spiral Tropical Bowl on Saturday at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla.
Both players have gone through measurements and practices over the past week and will play in the game slated as a pay-per-view broadcast on the Varsity Sports Network.
