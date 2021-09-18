SYRACUSE — Sean Tucker ensured that the Syracuse University football offense would get rolling regardless of the quarterback under center Saturday.
The second-year freshman running back scored five touchdowns — one shy of matching the record of six established by SU legend Jim Brown in 1956 — to carry the Orange to a 62-24 victory over the FCS Albany Great Danes in front of a reported crowd of 30,156 at the Carrier Dome.
Tucker tallied 253 yards of total offense and became the first SU player to surpass 100 yards rushing and receiving in the same game. He took 13 carries for 132 net yards and added three catches for 121 yards.
“That’s definitely a good feeling, Jim Brown is a great,” Tucker said. “It all goes to my O-line, it starts with them getting the blocks for me, throughout the game allowing me to have holes, and then on the passing side, blocking for those screens so I can just focus on catching the ball and getting up field.”
Tucker got SU started with back-to-back rushing touchdowns in the first quarter, scoring from 8 then 56 yards, to put the Orange up 14-0 early. He then took a screen pass from Garrett Shrader 72 yards for a receiving touchdown and followed with another 12-yard rushing score to give SU a 38-10 edge midway through the second.
His last touchdown came on a 26-yard run to push SU’s advantage to 52-10 on the first series of the second half to end his day with the second-highest TD total for a single game in team history.
Tucker recorded his fifth 100-yard rushing outing in 12 career games and finished with a career-best 10.2 yards per carry average. He was told by a position coach at halftime, with SU holding a 45-10 advantage, that he would be allowed to play one more series in the second half.
“I thought he was outstanding,” Syracuse head coach Dino Babers said. “It was good to see him finish some runs and then also be extremely explosive in the throw game, be able to get those balls into the middle of the field and turn those passes into home runs. It was awesome.”
Tommy DeVito started at quarterback and completed 6 of 9 passes for 147 yards, highlighted by a 73-yard score on a deep ball to freshman Damien Alford that extended SU’s advantage to 21-10 late in the first quarter.
He added 28 rushing yards on five carries and threw an interception that bounced off the intended receiver’s hands and was returned for a touchdown.
Shrader entered in the second quarter and played the rest of the way, finishing 11-for-15 for 190 yards to go with a touchdown on the screen to Tucker, and an interception. Shrader made nine carries for 42 yards.
Babers expressed his desire to settle on a full-time starter under center entering the game but was not ready to commit to DeVito or Shrader afterward.
Syracuse (2-1 overall) is next slated to host Liberty at 8 p.m. Friday in the Carrier Dome for its last nonconference game.
“I think we got two good ones, we have two that have got some skill, and we’ll go back and check the tape, and we’ll make some decisions,” Babers said.
“You can learn a lot (in this game), and that’s why we need to go back and check the tape,” he later added. “There are certain things they need to be doing on certain plays, and if they don’t do those things and they turn around and put the ball somewhere else and it’s successful, that’s good for the average fan, but we’re looking at technical things.”
DeVito and Shrader were both missing SU’s leading wide receiver, junior Taj Harris, who was on the sidelines but not suited with his left leg wrapped. Babers was unsure of his status for next week.
Syracuse averaged 9.44 yards per play on offense for the second highest total in team history, and its 623 yards of offense is the seventh-highest output for the program.
The SU first-team defense held Albany without a touchdown to continue their strong start to the season. The Great Danes scored on a pick-six in the first half and was only able to manage a field goal until producing two TDs in the final five minutes against mostly backups.
Albany (0-3) finished with just seven net rushing yards and the SU defense registered eight sacks and 14 tackles for loss.
