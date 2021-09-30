Sean Tucker’s low-key approach entering the spotlight has drawn the admiration of many surrounding Syracuse University football, but none more than the group paving the way for his recent star-making performances.
Several offensive linemen that have helped propel Tucker onto the national scene — prompting local chatter of restoring the No. 44 and rising to the top five of ESPN analyst Robert Griffin III’s Heisman Trophy watch — expressed their enjoyment witnessing the second-year SU freshman running back get his due attention.
Tucker will look to extend the impressive start from the SU run game when the Orange (3-1 overall) opens its Atlantic Coast Conference schedule against the Florida State Seminoles (0-4, 0-2 ACC) at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Fla.
“He’s a really quiet, humble guy, I think I’ve heard him say maybe four sentences at a time to me at most since he’s been here,” said SU offensive lineman Carlos Vettorello. “That’s just who he is. He comes and works, and gets the job done, which you got to appreciate.”
Tucker ranks second nationally with 536 rushing yards, just 18 shy of Michigan State’s Kenneth Walker III for the FBS lead entering the week. He also ranks second with 177.75 all-purpose yards per game and is fourth with eight total touchdowns.
He is on pace to become SU’s first 1,000-yard rusher since Jerome Smith in 2012 and to eventually eclipse SU’s all-time rushing record of 1,372 yards established by Joe Morris in 1979.
“He’s a fun guy to block for, so it’s great to see him get all the credit he deserves,” Vettorello said. “He runs hard and makes people miss. He makes your job a lot easier.”
Tucker has endeared himself to teammates with his unassuming demeanor as much as for his second-year breakout production.
In public settings, the 5-foot-10 and 210-pound former high school track star keeps his statements short and quick — constantly deflecting praise and sharing credit with his offensive line and coaches, who confirm his attitude stays consistent behind the scenes.
“He’s one of those guys that’s just really steady, he keeps everything close to the vest, but inside he really enjoys it,” SU coach Dino Babers said. “There is a volcano in there, but on the outside, you just don’t see much of it.”
Tucker has posted a weekly update to his Twitter account after games, which are always straight to the point regarding SU’s results and his personal contributions. The posts are becoming folklore among SU fans for their simplistic nature as the perfect reflection for his modest and direct personality.
Following each game so far, Tucker has described his feelings as “pleased with my performance.” That includes after his all-time outing against Albany on Sept. 18, in which he scored five touchdowns for the second most in team history behind Jim Brown (1956) while becoming the first SU player ever to surpass 100 yards rushing and receiving in the same game.
“That guy definitely knows how to tote the rock and it’s exciting to see him run,” said SU offensive lineman Airon Servais, following the Albany victory. “It’s great when we’re able to do our job up front and then just watch him run down the sideline.”
He added: “We were able to let our playmakers make plays, and that’s exactly what we want to do up front. We don’t want any glory up front, we want all the other guys to get the fame.”
Servais and Vettorello swapped starting positions ahead of the Albany victory, helping to spark the rushing resurgence. Servais moved to center while Vettorello shifted to right tackle, each having played both positions throughout their SU tenures.
They may shift back and forth depending on matchups and results throughout the season, but the initial change under first-year offensive line coach Mike Schmidt helped spark a historic outing from the SU ground game.
Syracuse’s offensive line, which was also boosted by the recent return of guard Dakota Davis, boasts 143 combined career starts to rank just outside the top 10 in the FBS. Servais has started 52 straight games, the most consecutive and total in SU history.
“(Schmidt) has definitely brought a toughness and energy that we needed in the room, and you can see it in the run game,” Vettorello said.
“I think it’s a combination of things, just having older guys that know what they’re doing and just attacking the run play,” he added. “We haven’t attacked the run like this since I’ve played here, really, and it’s been nice to do and feels great being able to run the ball again.”
HOWARD SEEKS TRANSFER
Jarveon Howard has left SU and entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal, according to rivals.com.
Babers confirmed that the junior running back is no longer with the team and declined to comment further this week, stating that he would only discuss players still on the SU roster.
The 5-foot-10, 210-pound junior served as SU’s primary short-yardage back in 2018 and 2019, scoring 10 career touchdowns and rushing for a combined 652 yards on 144 carries while adding 69 yards on 10 catches.
He opted out of last season due to COVID-19 concerns and appeared to be fourth on the depth chart behind Tucker, Abdul Adams, and Cooper Lutz through the first four games.
Howard ran for 76 yards on six carries late in SU’s victory over Albany, and previously played only in the season-opening 29-9 victory over Ohio, rushing once for three yards while returning a kick for 30 yards.
ROSCOE NABS ACC HONORS
Syracuse fifth-year senior Cody Roscoe was named the ACC Defensive Lineman of the Week following his performance in SU’s 24-21 victory over Liberty on Sept. 24.
Roscoe finished with two sacks in the victory, contributing to a strip-sack of Flames quarterback Malik Willis in the fourth quarter to set up SU kicker Andre Szmyt for the game-winning field goal as time expired.
The former FCS McNeese State transfer now in his second season for the Orange ranks third nationally with 5 ½ sacks.
SU-WAKE TIME SLOT ANNOUNCED
The Syracuse-Wake Forest football game will kick off at 3 or 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 9 in the Carrier Dome. The specific time and TV designation will be determined following this weekend’s games.
The matchup is one of three ACC games in that time slot still to be finalized, along with Florida State-North Carolina and Virginia-Louisville. The games will air between ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, and the ACC Network.
