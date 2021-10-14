SYRACUSE — Sean Tucker will face the most imposing hurdle in his path to a historic season on the night that the Syracuse University football team honors one of its most cherished legendary running backs.
The Orange (3-3, 0-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) will host the No. 25 Clemson Tigers (4-2, 2-1) at 7 Friday night in the Carrier Dome and is listed as a 13 ½-point underdog on oddsshark.com for the game to be televised on ESPN.
The marquee matchup will be highlighted by SU’s “Floyd Little Life and Legacy Celebration,” featuring a halftime ceremony with his wife, Deborah, to honor the Orange rushing icon who died at age 78 on Jan. 1.
Syracuse coach Dino Babers is likely to lean on the run game led by Tucker and his newfound cohort, quarterback Garrett Shrader, sticking with the recent formula that would have made Little proud.
Tucker spoke with Little in a one-on-one meeting during his unofficial recruiting visit in September 2019.
“It definitely had an impact, just knowing what he’s done in his past and in football,” Tucker said. “It definitely meant a lot to me.”
Tucker entered the week leading the FBS in all-purpose yards at 165.83 offensive yards per game and is second in the country with 791 total rushing yards. He ranks fourth with nine rushing touchdowns and third with 11 TDs overall.
The second-year freshman who has blended his track-star speed with power and finesse, has eclipsed 100 yards in four straight games and is one shy of matching Curtis Brinkley’s team record established in 2008. He is on pace to break the SU single-season rushing record of 1,372 set by Joe Morris in 1979.
Discussion has resurfaced for presenting Tucker the chance to inherit the No. 44 jersey that 25 players wore for the program, most recently by Rob Konrad in 1998 before it was retired by the team in 2005. It was most famously donned by the trio of Jim Brown, Ernie Davis, and Little, all of whom are immortalized with a statue outside the SU practice facility.
Tucker said that Little is the only player to wear the No. 44 that he has ever met personally, and he has not had any talks with SU athletics about reintroducing the jersey despite growing public support.
“To see him get it, that would be like a big surprise, a surreal moment for me and for him,” said SU fullback/tight end Chris Elmore. “I know for him, just to have the 44, especially with Floyd Little weekend coming up. It would be a big tribute to him as well and the guys who have worn No. 44.”
Little ranks sixth on SU’s all-time rushing list (2,704 yards) and remained a visible presence around the SU program deep into his life. The team has worn tribute decals on the back of their helmets all season.
Little was honored with a private memorial ceremony that was live-streamed in March at the SU campus chapel. His widow, Deborah, will speak to the crowd during the halftime ceremony celebrating the beloved member of the Pro and College Football Hall of Fame.
“He means a lot to this program,” Babers said. “He’s the first person I allowed to speak to the team, and I can still remember that talk, I can still remember that speech, and it was very moving. I have nothing but fond thoughts of him and his wife Deborah.”
Syracuse will aim to channel that emotion after three straight games decided on the final play, including a pair of heartbreaking ACC setbacks in back-to-back weeks.
Syracuse ran for 354 yards in a 40-37 overtime loss against Wake Forest last Saturday in the Dome, marking the highest total in six seasons under Babers. Tucker and Shrader accounted for most of that production and have combined to carry the ball on nearly 70 percent of SU’s offensive plays in Shrader’s three starts, prompting SU to lead the ACC with 1,457 team rushing yards and 19 scores on the ground.
They will be challenged to maintain that pace against the Tigers, who rank second nationally in scoring defense at 12.2 points allowed per game, second in red-zone defense (.625) and surrenders just 102 rushing yards on average.
Recent attrition along both lines add intrigue to the matchup for SU’s ground game. Syracuse is expected to be down at least one and potentially three of its top six offensive linemen, as was the case for most of the setback to the Demon Deacons.
Clemson coach Dabo Swinney will be without his star defensive tackle tandem — Preseason All-American Bryan Bresee (torn ACL) and 2019 All-ACC Tyler Davis (torn biceps) — due to long-term injuries suffered over the past two games.
The Tigers are coming off a bye after ending its previous game with 16 expected preseason starters out with various ailments.
SYRACUSE-CLEMSON SCOUTING BOX
NOTES: Syracuse is coming off three straight games decided on the final play, its longest such streak since 2011, all of which were decided by three points or less. All four of Clemson’s games against FBS opponents have been one-score finishes, and over the last 10 seasons, Clemson’s .806 winning percentage in games decided by eight points or less is the best in the nation.
SU center Airon Servais’ team-record streak of 54 straight starts appears is in jeopardy. He and Chris Bleich are both questionable while Darius Tisdale appears to be out long term for the SU offensive line. The unit has allowed two total sacks in SU’s three wins.
Clemson (No. 25 in Coaches Poll) has won six straight ACC titles and enters a matchup with SU outside the AP Top 25 for the first time since the Orange joined the ACC in 2013.
Clemson has won nine straight regular-season games after a bye and 13 of its last 14.
Clemson QB DJ Uiagelelei has accounted for 993 yards of offense and three passing touchdowns.
RB Kobe Pace has 218 yards on 38 carries (5.7 average) leading the backfield absent star freshman Will Shipley (5 TDs) with a leg injury.
The SU defense ranks sixth nationally in sacks (3.67) and 11th in tackles for loss (7.8).
The Tigers hold a 7-2 edge in the all-time series. SU’s last victory came in 2017 with a 27-24 upset of second-ranked Clemson in the Dome.
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Syracuse: QB, Garrett Shrader — Shrader ran 29 times for 178 yards last game, marking the most carries for an SU quarterback in more than 20 years and the most rush yards for a QB in team history against a conference opponent, second only to Eric Dungey’s 200-yard performance against Western Michigan in 2018 overall.
He is the third SU QB since 1979 to post back-to-back 100-yard rushing games, joining Dungey and Bill Hurley, and his eight rushing TDs rank fifth nationally among QBs.
Clemson: WR, Justyn Ross — Successfully returning from spinal surgery after missing last season, Ross has a team-high 23 catches and three touchdowns to go with 231 receiving yards.
He is one of 16 Clemson wide receivers to top 2,000 career yards and his 20 total touchdowns are tied for fifth in team history, seven shy of matching the Tigers record shared by DeAndre Hopkins, Sammy Watkins, and Tee Higgins. Ross has recorded at least one catch in 32 straight games played.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.