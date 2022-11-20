Watertown, NY (13601)

Today

Intervals of clouds and sunshine. A few flurries or snow showers possible. High 27F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to occasional snow showers later during the night. Low 13F. WNW winds shifting to S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.