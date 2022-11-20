In a microcosm of its season, the Syracuse University football team limped to the finish with mounting injury concerns in a road loss to Wake Forest on Saturday night.
Sam Hartman completed 30 of 43 passes for 331 yards and four touchdowns as the Demon Deacons beat the Orange, 45-35, for the Atlantic Coast Conference victory at Truist Field in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Syracuse (6-5 overall, 3-4 ACC) suffered its fifth straight loss and is reeling entering its regular-season finale at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Boston College.
The Orange lost linebacker and captain Mikel Jones to an apparent lower-body injury in the first quarter and was missing three starting offensive linemen, including fellow captain Matthew Bergeron.
“We had an opportunity and I feel like we gave it our all,” SU quarterback Garrett Shrader said. “I’m content with that, knowing that we played hard, but we’ve just got to clean stuff up, especially coming out in the second half, we can’t be slow. We shoot ourselves in the foot and stress our defense out, but they’re a great team, they’re an old team and do a lot of things well. We’ll learn from it.”
Jones did not return but was on the sidelines after halftime. The All-ACC linebacker is on pace to lead SU in tackles for the fourth straight season.
Bergeron was surprisingly left off the SU travel roster due to injury after making his 38th consecutive start last game. Starting guard Kalan Ellis was also out and didn’t make the trip, missing his second game due to injury while fellow guard Chris Bleich was on the sideline but unavailable to play.
SU coach Dino Babers stated afterward that Bergeron was hurt during practice and was hopeful of a return next week, and that Jones “couldn’t go,” after exiting.
The bowl-eligible Orange had previously lost three regular starters on defense due to season-ending injuries, including All-ACC cornerback Garrett Williams.
“He’s the heartbeat of the team,” Babers said of Jones. “It’s not just the defense, he’s one of the key guys on the football field. I thought the guys did a nice job recovering without him in there, but he’s a key part of what we do.”
Wake Forest (7-4, 3-4) racked up 543 yards of offense and scored 35 unanswered points between the second and fourth quarters to seize control and pull away.
Syracuse scored on a trick play when freshman backup running back LeQuint Allen threw a 33-yard touchdown pass to Devaughn Cooper to push SU ahead, 21-10, with 6:53 left in the second quarter before the game started slipping away.
Hartman connected with A.T. Perry for back-to-back touchdowns, from 29 and 10 yards, to seize a 24-21 lead for Wake Forest with 12 seconds left before halftime.
After Hartman led another pair of scoring drives, Brendon Harris picked off SU quarterback Garrett Shrader and scored on a 36-yard return to end the onslaught and increase the Wake Forest advantage to 45-21 with 12:40 left.
The SU offense appeared rejuvenated rolling to 479 yards for its highest output against a Power five opponent this season, bouncing back from four straight outings with fewer than 300 yards of offense.
Sean Tucker gained 106 rush yards on 16 carries — scoring the first two TDs for SU on runs of 9 and 2 yards, the latter to take a 14-10 lead with 11:34 left in the second quarter.
Tucker had been held below 60 yards in four straight games and last topped 100 against FCS level Wagner on Oct. 1.
Shrader finished 17-for-31 passing for 324 yards, adding 26 rushing yards on 10 attempts. He threw a 41-yard TD pass to Allen and ran for an eight-yard score over the final 10 minutes.
“We just got to find a way to rally,” Shrader said. “I knew we were going to have a better chance of going out and moving the ball because I was able to do more stuff, scramble around and make big plays happen.”
