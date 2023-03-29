CANTON — Potsdam native Max Warden and Mason Leto, who both graduated from St. Lawrence Univesrity in 2022, have joined the Saints football staff as graduate coaches.
Warden, who was an offensive lineman, will work with the running backs and tight ends and Leto with the inside linebackers.
