SYRACUSE — Marlowe Wax was initially envisioned as the power complement to his high school rival and the nation’s leading rusher, Sean Tucker, in the Syracuse University football backfield.
Wax instead decided to gamble on his ability to play linebacker, paying instant dividends for Syracuse (4-4 overall, 1-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) entering a 3:30 p.m. game against Boston College on Saturday at the Carrier Dome, to be televised on the YES Network.
Wax has started all eight games at linebacker for SU and played in all 11 at the position as a true freshman last year.
He was recruited by SU to play the “big back” role as a short-yardage specialist but was a two-way standout at running back and linebacker as a junior and senior at Mount St. Joseph High School in his native Baltimore.
Wax said that he approached the coaching staff about moving to the defense before arriving on campus last year, believing it to be a better fit for him and the unit. He is also a key special teams contributor.
“They wanted me at running back but also like coach (Dino) Babers said, they just wanted me to be on the team, he was OK with my decision,” said Wax, who is listed at 6-foot and 235 pounds.
“I feel like I’m having fun at linebacker right now, and that’s all it’s about,” he added. “That’s what really matters, if I was going to have fun in this position, so I feel like if I keep doing good and helping the team in any way I can, it’s going to be great.”
Wax entered the week ranked eighth in the ACC with 7.5 tackles for loss and ninth with four total sacks. He has recorded 65 tackles, including 12.5 for loss and seven sacks, in his career.
Babers recalled their chat prior to the switch and told Wax that he would support the move, but reiterated that he could be a good running back, to which Wax retorted that he believed he could be an even better linebacker.
“One thing we’ve always done here is let guys play where their heart is,” Babers said earlier. “He really worked hard at that. He has shown that he can make plays, he has shown that he shows up, and he’s fabulous for us on special teams and really holding us together.”
Syracuse senior tight end/fullback Chris Elmore — who has also played defensive tackle and offensive guard for portions of his five-year SU tenure — recently recalled the coaching staff describing Wax as a smart player capable of playing either position during the recruiting process.
“He’s one of those smarter guys that catches on to a playbook pretty quick,” Elmore said. “He’s just picking up where he left off last year as a good rusher and linebacker and switching to linebacker and losing weight, it’s a tribute to him.”
Wax was rated as the No. 77 running back nationally in the 2020 recruiting class by 247Sports composite rankings.
As a high school senior, he ran for a school-record 1,330 yards and 18 touchdowns on 180 carries for a gain of 7.4 yards per rush. He logged 111 tackles on defense, including 23 for loss and five sacks, to go with three five forced fumbles, four recoveries, and three interceptions.
“I never had a favorite (position) back then,” Wax said. “I love them both. I love scoring touchdowns and I love making tackles and getting the crowd hype.”
Wax rated favorably alongside Tucker, a fellow Maryland product, in the 247Sports composite rankings entering their respective Orange careers. Tucker was ranked as the No. 27 overall prospect from Maryland while Wax listed at No. 37 from the state.
The duo has each shined for SU after facing off five times as stars from rival high schools. Wax said that they “went blow for blow,” each time he faced Tucker’s Calvert Hall High School.
Tucker entered the week as the FBS leader with 1,060 rushing yards and is on a team-record streak of six straight 100-yard outings.
“Tuck deserves all that recognition,” Wax said. “I’ve been saying it since high school, he’s always been a real good player so I’m happy that the whole nation is seeing it.”
Wax added: “I’ve thought about, we would make a good backfield, but I think linebacker is what’s best for me and best for the team.”
BOEHEIM SUPPORTS BABERS
Syracuse men’s basketball coach Jim Boeheim defended the decision-making of football coach Dino Babers during the postgame press conference of his team’s exhibition opener Wednesday night.
Boeheim was asked about point guard Joe Girard III and likened his critics to those who questioned some of Babers’ recent calls in critical situations amid a three-game losing streak all by three points.
“People just love to second-guess coaches,” Boeheim said. “(Babers) has made the right decision about four times and three times people thought it was wrong. When something doesn’t work, people say it’s the wrong decision.”
Boeheim, a noted SU football fan predating his 46 years as head men’s basketball coach at his alma mater, credited the starting quarterback switch made by Babers from incumbent Tommy DeVito to Mississippi State transfer Garrett Shrader in SU’s fourth game.
“The football coach made a decision this year that completely nobody saw coming,” Boeheim said. “It was 100 percent the right decision, 100 percent, gave them a chance to win every game they played, and I don’t think they would have had any of those chances if they didn’t. It’s funny how people predicted this football team would have three or four wins, and they already have four wins, all those same people say they’re doing terrible.”
Boeheim, a frequent presence at football games in the Dome, continued: “That team has played their butts off, they really have, and I have tremendous admiration for what they’ve done. They had to make one big decision that nobody wanted to make, nobody would have, and coach Babers made it, and that was what turned this season into possibilities.”
TRIO CONSIDERED QUESTIONABLE
Babers shed little details on the injury status of three starters — cornerback Garrett Williams, guard Chris Bleich, and tight end/fullback Chris Elmore — during his weekly press conference.
Williams and Bleich were held out last game with their respective ailments and each missed a start earlier this season. Elmore left with an apparent injury last week and did not return.
