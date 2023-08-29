SYRACUSE — The mobile wireless network at the JMA Wireless Dome still isn’t ready, leaving Syracuse fans to tolerate bad jokes about their home stadium for at least a few more months.
While the school and JMA initially hoped to have the system in place one year ago, the new goal is to provide access to customers of the three main cell phone providers between October and the start of the spring semester.
Until then, the building that lacked air conditioning for decades despite being named for Carrier, will be the JMA Wireless Dome despite the struggles fans should expect to experience while downloading mobile tickets, connecting to social media and searching out-of-town scoreboards on their cell phones while in the building.
“Given our experience with these (projects), if there’s one thing we know, it’s that things tend not to happen at the pace you want,” Andy Adams, the chief operating officer of JMA, said Tuesday. “We put out a schedule that we felt we could hit or close. At the end of the day, it’s taken a little longer than we expected.”
He reiterated JMA’s promise that when the wireless network is fully functional it will bring an experience worthy of a Super Bowl venue to Syracuse, and that fans will find the improvements will be worth the wait.
“The Dome will have more capacity than most NFL stadiums,” Adams said.
When Syracuse and JMA announced their partnership 15 months ago, JMA Wireless founder and chief executive officer John Mezzalingua said he hoped the wireless network would be ready at the start of last football season.
At the time, Mezzalingua acknowledged he was being extremely aggressive with that goal. He said installation of JMA’s equipment traditionally takes nine to 10 months.
Now it’s taken longer than that to get things up and running at Syracuse.
Adams said the missed goal is the result of a complicated process. He said setting up the wireless network involves partnership between the school, JMA and wireless carriers like Verizon, AT&T and T-Mobile.
He said there was nothing surprising about the process that led to the unmet expectations. He did not blame any particular entity but noted that JMA’s equipment has been fully installed.
Syracuse and JMA officials announced the updated timeline to get the new DAS (digital antenna system) running Tuesday at a press conference.
Jeff Rubin, a Syracuse professor who works as a special advisor on e-sports and digital transformation, said that the three wireless providers have agreed on the design of the DAS system but that all three still need to install their own equipment into a 6,000 square-foot space on the SU campus.
Adams said they hope that Verizon customers are able to access the network in mid-October. He said that AT&T is targeting November to install its equipment and that T-Mobile is looking to complete its work by December or the start of the spring semester.
“Pete’s team did a great job constructing a new headend, which is where all the electronics are housed,” Adams said. “All that needs to happen is they need to bring in their equipment that connects to the headend equipment. It’s a lot of work to do that, so we do that in sequence. Verizon comes in. Then the others come in.”
Once that is done, he said, fans will be able to benefit from 300 antennas and 500 radios that JMA has installed around the Dome. Adams said the antennas were designed specifically for the Dome and manufactured at the company’s facility in Liverpool.
He said the equipment has been designed to fit into the Dome and should be hidden or go largely unnoticed by fans.
Once fully functional, it will allow the schools and its fans to utilize technology in new ways.
Rubin said the school has been working to create light shows that will be able to be deployed once fans can connect to the wireless network.
He said the technology would give the school the potential to explore concepts such as allowing allow mobile ordering from concession stands, providing instant replays through phones and providing better communication between coaches, officials and Dome staff.
For now, fans using cell phones should continue to expect their bumpy experience in the building to continue.
Pete Sala, Syracuse University Vice President and Chief Facilities Officer, warned fans to download their mobile tickets before reaching the building before Saturday’s game against Colgate and throughout the season.
The digital upgrades to the JMA Dome are part of at least $44.7 million in improvements that the school is putting into the building and the surrounding space.
The school is receiving $20 million in taxpayer money from New York State.
The includes $8 million to help the school with upgrades to digital infrastructure, adding seats with chairbacks and compliance with the Americans With Disabilities Act.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.