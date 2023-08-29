Syracuse fans celebrate after first quarter touchdown on Oct. 15 at the JMA Wireless Dome. Dennis Nett/dnett syracuse.com

SYRACUSE — The mobile wireless network at the JMA Wireless Dome still isn’t ready, leaving Syracuse fans to tolerate bad jokes about their home stadium for at least a few more months.

While the school and JMA initially hoped to have the system in place one year ago, the new goal is to provide access to customers of the three main cell phone providers between October and the start of the spring semester.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.