SYRACUSE — Like most of his Syracuse University football teammates, quarterback Garrett Shrader was yet to be born and unsure if he “was even a thought,” the last time the stakes were this high for a midseason matchup.
The 18th-ranked Orange (5-0 overall, 2-0 ACC) will host the No. 13/15 North Carolina State Wolfpack (5-1, 1-1) at 3:30 p.m. today at the JMA Wireless Dome to be televised on the ACC Network.
SU was favored by 3½ points per Caesars Sportsbook as of Friday afternoon in the first matchup of ranked teams in the Dome in 21 years and the first between top 20 foes since 1998. With less than 1,500 tickets remaining the day prior, the largest Dome crowd since 2019 is expected.
Syracuse is coming off a bye week following its first 5-0 start since 1987 while N.C. State overcame an in-game injury to starting quarterback Devin Leary to claim a 17-15 comeback win over Florida State last week.
“It’s just another week, it’s a really solid opponent, but that’s not going to change, it’s going to be the same answer for the next six weeks,” Shrader said. “The big emphasis is to make sure we come out hot out of this bye week and not lulled like we did last year, just come out hot, come out swinging. I love our game plan.”
Leary’s status looms as the largest unknown amid all the intrigue, while SU running back Sean Tucker gave positive updates on his health coming out of the break.
Leary did not return after leaving last game with a shoulder injury and wore a sling on the field afterward. The ACC Preseason Player of the Year ranks fourth in N.C. State history with 62 career touchdown passes and has posted a 17-4 record as the starter since the start of 2020.
Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren will not provide a timetable for Leary before kickoff but said the team was fortunate it was not a more serious injury and all imaging on his shoulder showed positive results. The ailment can be rehabilitated and doesn’t need surgery, per Doeren, and the QB could return this week or six weeks from now, based on his response to treatment.
Syracuse coach Dino Babers said that his unit is preparing for both Leary and his backup — walk-on graduate transfer from FCS Charleston Southern, Jack Chambers.
“We have to prepare for both of them and we have to assume that (Leary) is going to play,” Babers said. “Any guy with that type of moxie and somebody that’s been around as long as that kid has, if he has the opportunity to step on the football field, he’s going to do it.”
Tucker, who rushed for a career-high 232 rushing yards against FCS-level Wagner before the bye, said that he benefitted from the week off after leaving that game on his last carry. The star rusher has walked off slowly with trainers in three of SU’s first five games.
“I feel like the team overall, we’ve gotten better, guys resting up, guys healing, and me just practicing, having more extra reps, and healing overall,” Tucker said. “I just got better, healed up, got in the treatment room, working on my body.”
The defenses are likely to dictate regardless of which key offensive players suit up with a battle of the top two units in the ACC.
Syracuse enters ranked ninth nationally in scoring defense and 10th in total defense, allowing 14 points and 271.6 yards of offense per game to lead the ACC in both categories. N.C. State has given up an average of 15.7 points and 297.8 yards to rank second in the conference and top 20 in the FBS in each.
The Wolfpack also sport the eighth-best pass efficiency defense mark (101.8) in the country and tops in the ACC and leads the league with nine interceptions, backed by a stout run defense to provide the toughest test to date for the revamped SU offense.
Both defensive units are top five in the FBS for least red-zone trips allowed to opposing offenses.
“This is 15 rounds, heavyweight, there’s going to be some slugging going on out there, some shots, and you’re going to get hit really, really hard, and how you handle that is going to affect the game,” Babers said.
Syracuse is in pursuit of just the third 6-0 start for the program since 1935. The Orange will next play at No. 4/5 Clemson (6-0, 4-0) at noon next Saturday in front of a national TV audience on ABC.
