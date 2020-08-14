COVID-19 has caused most area college fall sports to be canceled but four collegiate golf teams will take part in four tournaments in the fall, with each taking a turn hosting the other three.
The schools involved are St. Lawrence University, Clarkson, SUNY Canton and Paul Smith’s.
The first event will be hosted by Paul Smith’s on Sept. 26 at the Saranac Inn Golf and Country Club in Saranac Lake.
St. Lawrence University will host the second event, a day later, on its own golf course in Canton.
Clarkson will host the third tournament at the Potsdam Country Club on Oct. 4 and the series will conclude on Oct. 11 with SUNY Canton hosting a tournament at the Partridge Run Golf Course in Canton.
