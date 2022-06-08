CHAUTAUQUA — Former South Lewis standout Sam Arrigo shot an 82 for a two-day total of 166 to pace the Jefferson Community College men’s golf team Wednesday at the NJCAA Division III National Championships at Chautauqua Country Club.
Arrigo sits tied for 27th in the individual tournament, which is led by both Andres Huber of Sandhills (N.C.) and Damian Guerrero of College of DuPage (Illinois) with a two-day score of 145. JCC’s Nate Heller is tied for 43rd with a two-day score of 176.
Jefferson CC sits in ninth in the team competition behind first-place Sandhills. The tournament continues today and Friday with the third and final rounds.
