College golf
CANTON — Mark Bickelhaupt, who has previously coached the SUNY Canton men’s golf program, has been named the next head coach of the SUNY Canton men’s and women’s golf programs, as announced by athletic director Randy Sieminski on Friday.
Bickelhaupt spent time coaching SUNY Canton during its junior college years from 2001 to 2003. The golf programs later reformed during the NCAA Division III era with men’s golf during the 2011-12 academic year and women’s golf beginning on a club level during the 2015-16 season and as a varsity sport in 2016-17.
Bickelhaupt has also been on the St. Lawrence University men’s basketball coaching staff as an assistant to Chris Downs since 1998.
Bickelhaupt takes over for Kevin Maginn, who spent the past nine seasons coaching the SUNY Canton men and directed the women since the program’s inception.
