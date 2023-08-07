tyler cline - 1

Tyler Cline

 Celestial Barrera-Lopez

POTSDAM — Former Clarkson University golfer Tyler Cline was named the school’s head golf coach Monday.

Cline graduated from Clarkson in 2015 and has competed as a professional and an amateur in the last eight years. He won the Minor League Tour’s Parkland Golf Club Classic in 2018.

