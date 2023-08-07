POTSDAM — Former Clarkson University golfer Tyler Cline was named the school’s head golf coach Monday.
Cline graduated from Clarkson in 2015 and has competed as a professional and an amateur in the last eight years. He won the Minor League Tour’s Parkland Golf Club Classic in 2018.
At Clarkson from 2011-15 he produced a career scoring average of 76.35 strokes in 60 competitive rounds. As a junior and senior his average was 74.91, finishing second at the Liberty League Championship qualifier in 2013 and the Liberty League championships in 2015.
He was named a PING NCAA Division III All-American honorable mention in 2013-14 and PING All-Region in 2013-14 and 2014-15. He replaces Brian Fairchild, who coached Clarkson for two seasons. Fairchild is the Director of Golf at the Potsdam Town and Country Club.
